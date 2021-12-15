In front of the mirror: Ariana Grande shows why she is one of the most beautiful women

Ariana Grande is an American singer, songwriter, actress, music producer, and fashion designer. She began her career in 2008 in the Broadway musical Thirteen, before playing the role of Cat Valentine on the Nickelodeon television series Victorious and the sequel, Sam and Cat.

In the last days, Ariana was a trend for honoring Britney Spears on the program The Voice (where she is a singing reality coach) within the framework of the thematic week dedicated to the 90s. Ariana knows very well how to take advantage of her stay to do one of her favorite activities: make them a tribute to great icons of pop culture.

As she did with Jennifer Garner, whom she imitated in her “If I were 30” look with the same colorful Versace dress that the interpreter wears in the film. But now, Ariana Grande She went for more and dressed up as the princess of pop, wearing a strapless top and white pants to recreate one of the outfits that Britney Spears wore on her Baby One More Time tour in 1999.

Although she does the imitations of clothing well, the best version that she does is that of herself. And their social media accounts are a faithful witness to this. The focus is his Instagram account where he has more than 281 million followers.

Ariana Grande in front of the mirror. Source: Instagram Ariana Grande

In his last post, Big She raised more than 9 million likes, showing herself in her department in a short black dress that ends with a silver strip that touches her thighs. Also, lots of makeup and high-heeled shoes. Her hair arranged in a legal style, add even more fire to the publication. In the comments, mention is made, in addition to her beauty, of her companion: her pet, which is reflected in the first of the two selfie photographs that the singer captured.