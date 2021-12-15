How to see the incredible spectacle of five planets aligned this December

How to see the incredible spectacle of five planets aligned this December

How to see the incredible spectacle of five planets aligned this December

This December 2021 will witness a unique astronomical spectacle: from Earth we will be able to appreciate the alignment of five of the planets of the solar system.

This December 2021 will witness a unique astronomical spectacle: from Earth we will be able to appreciate the alignment of five of the planets of the solar system, Mercury, Venus, Saturn, Jupiter and Uranus, in conjunction with the Moon.

Between December 11 and 14 this astronomical spectacle is visible, with sunset as the best time of day to search for the memorable image of conjunction in our solar system.

Immediately after the Sun sets over the horizon, look in the west for Mercury, Venus, the brightest planet in the whole, Saturn, Jupiter and Uranus, a distant neighbor impossible to perceive without the aid of a telescope, according to information from the popular science journal National Geographic.

With a telescope you can see the rings of Saturn and its brightest moons, while binoculars are enough to identify the four largest moons around Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system.

The Italian Galileo Galilei identified the satellites of Jupiter for the first time in the early seventeenth century, in 1609, after the invention of the telescope.

December 11 was the most propitious moment to identify the Moon in this singular planetary alignment, specifically between Uranus and Jupiter, but as the days progress, it moves away from Venus, Saturn and Jupiter, the most visible planets during these final nights. of year.

