How to hide the caption ‘writing’ to your WhatsApp contacts

If you don’t want your WhatsApp contacts to know that you are writing them a message, there is an infallible trick.

So that your conversations through this social network are more discreet, you can prevent your interlocutor from seeing when you write.

The trick is in your internet connection, because by deactivating the data and putting your computer in airplane mode, you will make this legend invisible.

Once you have written the message in the chat in question, you must reactivate your data or connect to a WiFi network so that it can be sent.

It not only works for WhatsApp

If you are an Instagram user, this trick will also allow you to view the stories of your contacts without them knowing.

The steps are the same: you must go to the profile of the person in question and before clicking on their stories put your cell phone in airplane mode.