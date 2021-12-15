How to hide the caption ‘writing’ to your WhatsApp contacts

You have successfully registered
Please click the link in the email sent to

- Sputnik World, 1920

Technology

Highlights on the latest technological advances and innovations.

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211214/how-hide-the-legends-writing-to-your-whatsapp-contacts-1119325487.html

How to hide the caption ‘writing’ to your WhatsApp contacts

How to hide the caption ‘writing’ to your WhatsApp contacts

If you don’t want your WhatsApp contacts to know that you are writing them a message, there is an infallible trick. 12/14/2021, Sputnik World

2021-12-14T22: 47 + 0000

2021-12-14T22: 47 + 0000

2021-12-14T22: 47 + 0000

technology

WhatsApp

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/03/1117863777_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ea4cec85a4e580cf9e3989a5d615ed5e.jpg

So that your conversations through this social network are more discreet, you can prevent your interlocutor from seeing when you write. The trick is in your internet connection, because by deactivating the data and putting your computer in airplane mode, you will make this legend invisible. Once you have written the message in the chat in question, you must reactivate your data or connect to a WiFi network so that it can be sent. Not only works for WhatsApp If you are an Instagram user, this trick will also allow you to view the stories of your contacts without them knowing. The steps are the same: you must go to the profile of the person in question and before clicking on their stories put your cell phone in airplane mode.

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211105/como-usar-el-viral-sticker-tu-turno-en-las-historias-de-instagram-1117916572.html

2021

Sputnik World

contact@sputniknews.com

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

es_ES

Sputnik World

contact@sputniknews.com

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/03/1117863777_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_98e2b6b357b4149e4bb45b361fe5ff82.jpg

WhatsApp

If you don’t want your WhatsApp contacts to know that you are writing them a message, there is an infallible trick.

So that your conversations through this social network are more discreet, you can prevent your interlocutor from seeing when you write.
The trick is in your internet connection, because by deactivating the data and putting your computer in airplane mode, you will make this legend invisible.

Once you have written the message in the chat in question, you must reactivate your data or connect to a WiFi network so that it can be sent.

It not only works for WhatsApp

If you are an Instagram user, this trick will also allow you to view the stories of your contacts without them knowing.

The steps are the same: you must go to the profile of the person in question and before clicking on their stories put your cell phone in airplane mode.

New functions on Instagram - Sputnik Mundo, 1920, 05.11.2021

How to use the viral ‘sticker’ ‘Your turn’ in Instagram stories?

November 5, 14:56 GMT

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker