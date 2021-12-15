How to cast content from PC to Chromecast

Did you know that you can easily cast content from your PC to the Chromecast? We explain how you can do it step by step.

The Google Chromecast is one of the most used tools when it comes to send content from mobile to TV. In some cases, it is not even necessary to have a Chromecast, as many of the Android TV televisions available in the market already include an integrated Chromecast, thus opening the doors to content submission in a much simpler and faster way than usual. If to that we add the possibility of send content from a PC, we get one of the best experiences that exist when it comes to enjoying content on the big screen.

Not everyone knows that the Chromecast allows easily play content sent from PC. We are going to explain how you can do it step by step.

What do you need to cast content to a Chromecast from your PC?

Before starting to send content to your Chromecast, you must make sure of several requirements to meet in order to play content from PC on TV. The requirements are as follows:

Have a Chromecast, Chromecast Ultra, a Chromecast with Google TV, or an Android TV with Chromecast built-in.

Make sure that both the PC and the Chromecast or TV are connected to the same network.

Have a Chromium-based browser installed on your computer, such as Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, or Brave.

Once you meet all the points mentioned above, you can start sending content.

Send content to your Chromecast from your computer step by step

In order to send the content to the Chromecast, it will be necessary to use the web browser installed on the PC, be it Chrome or any other Chromium-based browser.

If what is intended is play a video on the Chromecast, in some cases the video player itself includes a relay button that allows you to send the content directly to any nearby device, such as a Chromecast. In that case, just click on this button and choose the device to which you want to send the content. Websites like YouTube allow you to use this method.

But there are more options. Thanks to Chrome, it’s even possible broadcast on a Chromecast what happens on our computer screen, or even send a video saved on our computer. To do this, simply follow these steps:

Open Chrome and tap on the broadcast or “Show on another screen” icon in the upper right corner. If you want to send the content of the Chrome tab you are in to the Chromecast, choose the Chromecast from the list of available devices. If you want to share your desktop or broadcast a video file, tap on the “Sources” drop-down menu and choose the desired option. If you have chosen to send a video, select the file using your PC’s file browser.

That’s how easy it is cast content from your PC to a Chromecast or Android TV with Chromecast built-in. It is worth mentioning that this process is valid for both Windows PC as well as MacOS or Linux computers.

