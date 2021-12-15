How to become a millionaire by doing an NFT and selling it on the internet

Non-fungible tokens, also known as NFTs, have created quite a stir in crypto markets around the world. People are spending millions of dollars buying and selling NFT, so it’s a great way for artists to sell their work.

Beeple (Mike Winkelmann), a digital artist, created Beeple’s Everydays, a digital artwork that sold for $ 69.3 million. As an artist, creating NFTs and putting them up for sale is a great way to jump on the bandwagon. If you are interested in starting your own NFT collection and selling them, read on

– Explaining the NFTs

Non-fungible tokens are simply digital assets. Non-expendable means that the asset is unique and cannot be replaced by another of its kind. For example, Ethereum is a fungible asset; you can change one for another.

However, an NFT is simply a single digital asset, and most of them are available on the Ethereum blockchain. Other blockchains have started to implement other types of NFT as well. Any digital creation can be an NFT, which includes:

– Custom charts

– Music

– Video game collectibles

– Memes

This list is not exhaustive, obviously. Even a domain name or digital GIF can be an NFT.

– How to do an NFT

If you want to learn how to make NFTS art, the first step is to decide on which blockchain you will issue your NFTs. As mentioned above, the best option available right now is Ethereum.

The Ethereum blockchain is widely used to buy and sell NFTS, and is the most popular choice for budding artists and NFTS creators. However, it is not the only option. Others include:

– Tezos

– Polkadot

– Cosmos

– Binance Smart Chain

Step 1: get a digital wallet

You need to weigh the pros and cons before making a decision. Each of these blockchains has its own token standard for issuing NFTS, discrete markets, and digital wallets. You cannot receive Ethereum in a wallet that is compatible with Binance Smart Chain, for example.

Ethereum’s token standard for issuing NFTs is ERC-721. So your first step is to get a digital wallet that supports ERC-721. Popular options include Trust Wallet and MetaMask.

Step 2: select a market

The next step is to select a market where you will sell your NFTs. There are several options available, including:

– OpenSea

– SuperRare

– Rare

– Foundation

Once you have selected a market where you are going to issue your NFTs, you have the groundwork in place. Even eBay plans to allow NFT sales soon.

Step 3: connect your wallet

Popular marketplaces like OpenSea have a Create button. Once you click, you will be asked to link your Ethereum wallet. It requires a digital signature and there is no charge for it.

Once you connect your wallet to OpenSea, the next step is to create your NFT collection.

Step 4: create your NFTs

For this example, we will stick to OpenSea. To get started with OpenSea, simply click Create and then navigate to My Collections. There, you will see another Create button.

You can simply upload your artwork after successful formatting.

Once you’ve uploaded the digital asset and customized the fields, you may decide to customize it a bit more. This includes adding textual features, unlockable content, the NFT supply, and even the blockchain you want to mint the NFT into.

Once you are done, the next step is to sell your NFTs on the market.

– How to sell your NFTs

Now that you have created an NFT, the next step is to sell it to an audience. OpenSea makes this process much easier, allowing you to modify prices, set royalties, and even create auctions.

To sell your NFT, navigate to your profile in the upper right. From there, select the NFT you want to sell. You will then be directed to the listing page.

On the listing page, you can set the price of your NFT, as well as the type of sale you want. The two options include a scheduled auction and a fixed price sale.

As you can imagine, fixed price NFTs can be sold immediately once the buyer matches the asking price.

For a timed auction, you must select a duration. You can select the duration from a drop-down calendar, and OpenSea also gives you default options, including one day, three days, and one week.

If you want, you can also group the NFT as part of a collection. To do so, simply add the buyer’s address in the Reserve for a specific buyer field.

It is important to note that platforms like OpenSea charge a fee for allowing creators to sell NFTs on their platform. The service fee is 2.5%. You can also set up a creator royalty, which entitles you to a small percentage of the sale each time your NFT changes ownership.

Once you are done, your NFT will appear for sale on OpenSea.

– Time to create and sell NFTs

NFTs are here to stay, and many celebrities and famous brands are already jumping on the bandwagon. If you are a digital artist looking to sell your artwork online, NFTs offer a fantastic outlet.

According to analysts, the market for NFTs is expected to surpass $ 1.3 billion by the end of 2021. More and more blockchains are expected to follow suit, with many seeing NFTs as the future of the collection of works of art. art.

To really benefit from your NFT collection, you must learn how to market it. Don’t put it up for sale and expect people to buy it. Make sure to promote your NFT collection to your fans. However, it is important to watch out for scams in the NFT space as there are quite a few of them.