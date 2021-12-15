How much is the millionaire fortune he left behind and who will keep it?

Vicente Fernández: How much is the millionaire fortune he left and who will keep it? The singer not only left royalties, but also all kinds of companies For: Valeria Contreras N. DEC. 14. 2021

Vicente Fernández died on December 12 after spending four months hospitalized after suffering a fall at his Los Tres Potrillos ranch, where he asked to be buried. During his long and prolific career, the singer forged a fortune, which amounts to neither more nor less than 25 million dollars, about 531 million pesos.

Although many would believe that this millionaire figure is due to his more than 30 films, his 80 albums and his more than 300 songs, it is not like that, that sum is without counting the royalties from his work as a singer and actor.

Vicente Fernández’s fortune was forged thanks to the multiple companies that the interpreter of ‘Mujeres Divinas’ carried out. His first investment was his Los Tres Potrillos ranch, which has 200 hectares and houses his horse breeding business.

These thoroughbred and miniature horses are named Los Fernández and each has a minimum market value of $ 1,500. Right there he made an investment of 45 million pesos to build a restaurant and the VFG Arena, in which they paid him a tribute to fire him.

The complex has a capacity for 15 thousand attendees and has hosted artists of the stature of Katy Perry, Shakira, Ricky Martín and their son Alejandro Fernández; in addition to hundreds of charrería events.

His fortune also grew with the creation of the Los Tres Potrillos tequila, which has a cost of one hundred dollars per bottle for just the limited edition. Vicente Fernández created, together with his son Alejandro Fernández, the air taxi company ‘El Caminante’.

All these businesses joined the Fernández Group, in which it has 20 companies growing fruit trees in Jalisco, real estate and artistic representation, a fact that led it to ally with greats in the entertainment industry such as Ocesa.

Vicente Fernández’s millionaire fortune will remain in the hands of his children –Vicente Jr., Gerardo, Alejandra and Alejandro Fernández- and his now widow, Doña Cuquita. And it is that since years ago the singer explained that he had his will ready, since he did not want his wife or him to be financially dependent on his descendants.

“For many years I have it in order (my will). I’m going to leave half to my wife and half to my children. The day my wife is absent or if she is absent first, half for my children and half for me because I never want to go on living off the charity of my children “, said the singer In an interview.