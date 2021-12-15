How Checo Pérez caused the Netherlands to apologize for the “It was not a criminal offense”

In the Netherlands they celebrate the triumph of Max Verstappen while thanking Checo Pérez and apologizing to Mexico for Robben’s penalty. (Photo: Instagram @ schecoperez // Twitter @ alanfer931)

Unusual. Last weekend there was one of the finals of the Formula 1 most exciting in recent years. Max verstappen, from Red Bull, passed Lewis Hamilton, from Mercedes, in the last lap of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. For this to be possible, Sergio perez, Max’s companion, had to push his vehicle to the limit and brake the British driver The most time possible. Before his feat, the dutch media (Verstappen’s country of origin), they surrendered to the Mexican, filling him with praise and thanking him for his work.

The last race in 2021 had it all. The two leaders came tied in points, so the slightest mistake would be decisive. At first Hamilton dominated the track, but Sergio’s work Czech Perez was vital in cutting the lead and allowing teammate Max Verstappen to fight for the F1 title. In the end everything turned out to be suitable for Red Bull and the Dutchman rose as the best driver of the year. His historic victory was widely celebrated in his native country.

Inside the euphoria, the sports news of the Dutch country did not forget to thank the Mexican for his fundamental role in said victory. Max Verstappen himself said it during the race: “Czech is a legend (Czech is a legend) ”. Now a TV host commented:

“On behalf of the Dutch people, I say thank you very much (Sergio Pérez and Mexico) … and we apologize for the Robben scene. We don’t know how, but we are going to make up for that lack … We are very grateful to them for this ”.

Max Verstappen was consecrated with the 2021 Formula 1 world championship. (Photo: REUTERS / Ahmed Jadallah)

If there was a chapter that will never be forgotten between Mexico and Holland is the match between both countries in the Brazil World Cup 2014. At that time, both teams were tied to one goal, everything indicated overtime, however, a “foul” was scored on Arjen Robben in the last minutes of the match. Despite the shouting request not to sanction the play (because it was not a fault in the opinion of the Mexicans), the Silvante did not back down. The maximum penalty was collected and the Dutch eliminated the Aztecs.

With this began a trend, a brand, a memory for the Aztec people. “#It was not a penalty”, a message that circulated on social networks for years, alluding to the trauma left by the play within the Mexican fans. The story reached the European continent and the Dutch themselves realized it. Years later, some of them accepted that it was real, that there was no fault, and that it was not criminal.

Today, seven years later, this moment is once again remembered as an apology. Now that the Mexican Checo Pérez was fundamental for the Dutch Max Verstappen to rise with one of the greatest sporting achievements, his people surrender to the Aztecs and regret what happened in 2014. They even assured that they will find a way to compensate it.

The celebration between Checo Pérez and Max Verstappen after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. (Photo: Twitter @SChecoPerez)

And if that was not enough, when the presenter finished the apology, a mariachi entered the scene. The production team did their homework and brought in one of the world’s Mexican emblems. In addition to this, the interpreter was singing the song of “The king“, Mythical theme of the deceased Vicente Fernandez, one of the greatest exponents of Mexican music.

While the song was playing, we saw images of Sergio Czech Perez, as well as the amazement on the part of the members of the table.

Thus they thanked Checo Pérez in Holland. (Photo: caputra / BeauRTL)

Thus concluded the segment, leaving an iconic moment that celebrates soccer, motorsports, the Netherlands and Mexico, demonstrating that sport knows no borders.

KEEP READING:

Pavel Pardo revealed to the Mexican footballers that they are ready to play in Europe

This is how the ball will be for the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX

The forecast of Piojo Herrera that he considered if El Tri does not improve for Qatar 2022