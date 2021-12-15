how can I activate the Christmas mode on my cell phone

WhatsApp is one of the platforms of instant messaging most used every day by millions of people to keep in touch, either through messages, video calls, voice notes, photos, videos, etc.

This app has many functions and tools that are constantly being updated to offer a better user experience. On this occasion, we tell you how to put a Christmas hat on the app icon to be in accordance with the season, so take note.

WhatsApp: how can I activate Christmas mode on my cell phone. Photo: Freepik



How to put a Christmas hat on the icon

The first thing you should do is enter your Play Store to download the Nova Launcher application. This trick can only be applied on devices with Android operating system, if this is your case, continue with the steps.

After you have downloaded the application, go to your Google search engine and download a WhatsApp image with a Christmas hat in PNG format. When you have it, go to Nova Launcher and leave the application pressed for a few seconds.

When you leave it pressed, a Menu should appear automatically with the option “Edit”, click on it and select the PNG image you chose. In that same Menu, choose the option “Save changes” and voila, now your Whats icon will be personalized with a WhatsApp cap.

When the Christmas season ends, you will most likely want to return the icon to normal, for this, all you have to do is uninstall the Nova Launcher app so that the app returns to the well-known green format.

Ready, in this way you will be according to the time, not only decorating your house, but also the app to make it a little more fun. The steps are quite simple, this is not the only time that WhatsApp allows this change, on Halloween you could also change the icon.

