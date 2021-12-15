Hotel Transylvania 4 will be an exclusive Amazon Prime premiere

After what Sony cancel the theatrical release of Hotel Transylvania: Transformation, initially scheduled for October of this year, the latest installment of the saga already has a release date in Amazon Prime Video. The tape will be available on the platform from January 14, 2022. A fun way to start the year with the little ones.

In this final adventure Drac and the gang came back in a whole new way. Finally, Van Helsing created a new invention, the ‘Monster Beam’, which is capable of turning a human into a monster … and vice versa! The scientist tests the device with Johnny, who happens to be a monster, but the machine goes crazy and It ends up turning Drac and the rest of the gang into humans. The two, along with Mavis and the rest of the gang, must embark on an adventure around the world in order to reverse the effects before it’s too late and they drive each other crazy.

Without a doubt, it is one of the most anticipated releases of the next season, especially by young audiences. In its Spanish version, it will once again feature the voice of Santiago Segura (the saga Torrent) for the role of Count Dracula. In the original version, the film features the voices of Jim Gaffigan, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon, David Spade, Keegan-Michael Key, Fran Drescher, Brad Abrell and Asher Blinkoff. The main absence is Adam Sandler, who does not give his voice to Count Dracula in the original version and was replaced by Brian Hull, a long-time actor in animated productions.

For the final chapter of the film series of Hotel transylvania the creator of the series, Genndy Tartakovsky, returns as screenwriter and executive producer. Transformed It is directed by Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska.

Adam Sandler is preparing 2 new movies for Netflix

This is Spaceman, which will be directed by the director of the acclaimed miniseries Chernobyl, Johan Renck. In addition to the renowned director, Spaceman has a great cast including Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman), Paul Dano (Little Miss Sunshine, Prisoners, The Batman) and Kunal Nayyar (Raj Koothrappali in all seasons of the hit sitcom The Big Bang Theory). Channing Tatum is also suspected (Magic Mike), whoever produces the film, have a role in it.

The story centers on Jakub Procházka, a young astrophysicist poised to become the most famous astronaut in his country. When a dangerous mission to Venus gives him the opportunity to proclaim himself a national hero and, at the same time, to atone for his father’s sins, Jakub decides to launch himself into unknown space. If leaving his wife behind already plunges him into uncertainty, being completely alone in the vastness of the universe, he cannot avoid being visited by not only some ghosts from the past, but, above all, a very real ghost, in non-human forms, with whom you become increasingly close friends.

On the other hand, Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston will star in the sequel to Mystery on board, hit mystery comedy that parodies the Agatha Christie novels. The first installment was such a huge hit of reproductions (more than 30 million), that the platform did not hesitate to produce a second adventure. This installment that will arrive during 2022 – of which there is no official plot or announced cast – will take place both in Paris and in the Caribbean,