Hollywood actors who asked for better working conditions for their fellow actresses | Famous

Despite the advances of society in terms of gender equality, there is still much to do, especially in terms of working conditions and wages.

Between June 2015 and June 2016, the highest paid actor in the world ( Dwayne johnson) received $ 20 million more than the world’s highest paid actress ( Jennifer Lawrence), according to Vanity Fair magazine.

In 2015, right after Sony files were hacked and the salary of several stars was revealed, he gave a speech to protest that he earned considerably less than his male co-stars on ‘American Hustle’. Meryl streep Y Viola Davis They have also faced workplace injustices in Hollywood for years.

Fortunately, some celebrities have shown their empathy and have spoken out on several occasions to demand the same conditions and fair wages for all Hollywood celebrities alike.

Sienna miller revealed for Empire magazine, shortly after the death of Chadwick boseman, that the actor donated part of his salary in ’21 Bridges’ so that she would receive a fair payment.

“This was a pretty budget movie and I know everyone understands the pay gap in Hollywood, but I asked for a number that the studio couldn’t get,” Miller said.

“Chadwick ended up donating part of his salary to reach the amount he had asked for. He said that was what I deserved to get paid. “

After the premiere of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’, Kelly marie tran He was the victim of harassment and hate messages on his social networks. Your partner John boyega came to his defense from his Twitter account:

“If you don’t like ‘Star Wars’ or the characters, understand that there are people in charge of the decisions, so harassing the actresses will not change anything”

The ‘Doctor Strange’ star explained in an interview to Radio Times in 2018 that his way of attacking the pay gap is by not accepting any role without being sure before his fellow star received the same pay as him.

“I will ask what women are paid and if she (co-star) is not paid the same as men, I will not do it”

“Equal pay is one of the central tenets of feminism,” added Cumberbatch.

The protagonist of King Richard, put part of his salary so that Saniyya Sidney Y Demi singleton (their co-stars) and the rest of the cast were paid fairly for their work.

According to an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Singleton said that Smith did everything possible to make them and their classmates feel comfortable, gave them gifts and even some acting advice.

The actors of ‘The Big Bang Theory’

In 2017, the four male stars of ‘The Big Bang Theory’, Jim Parsons, Johnny galecki, Kunal nayyar Y Simon Herlberg they were making roughly a million dollars per episode, while Mayim bialik Y Melissa rauch they only received 200 thousand dollars.

Recognizing the value of the work of their companions, the four actors and Kaley Cuoco (who was earning the same as them) agreed to cut their salary by $ 100,000 so their peers could earn $ 450,000 per episode, according to the Huffington Post.

After Jennifer Lawrence’s speech, Bradley Cooper He vowed to partner with his future co-stars to negotiate their contracts, with the goal of ensuring fair pay.

In an interview with Reuters, the actor admitted that he was upset to learn that his partner, Amy adams, received a salary considerably less than that of his peers, Jeremy renner Y Christian bale.

During an interview with Dax shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast, Emilia clarke explained that Jason momoa It helped so that the sex scenes in ‘Game of Thrones’ were not an unpleasant experience for the actress, who was then 23 years old.

“He took care of me in an environment where I didn’t know I needed to be taken care of. Jason was an experienced actor who had done a lot of things before coming to ‘Game of Thrones'”