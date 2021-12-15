his son Manolo looks more handsome than ever at 29

Sofia Vergara She is not only one of the most successful actresses, but she is also a great mother.

Although this facet shows very little, the Colombian is a very dedicated mother to her only son, Manolo, whom she had very young.

Went to 19 years when the celebrity became mother, and although it was at a young age, that did not stop her from achieve your dreams.

The celebrity combined her work with motherhood, and now your son Manolo is a man successful that works as producer of some Hollywood movies and series.

This is how Sofía Vergara’s son looks at 29 years old

The son of the famous actress has grown up and is already a 29-year-old man, what enamora and unleashes sighs with her beauty.

Recently, the celebrity posted some Photos with his son Manolo during a day of picnic and looks very handsome.

In the photo appears the actress sitting on a large towel and her son appears in the background, very happy, and wrote “Sundays.”

He also posted another Photo in which he shared part of this day of picnic with your child and other friends.

“How beautiful and big is your son”, “wow how handsome Manolo is”, “your son is as handsome as you”, “hello mother-in-law”, “what a beauty of a son, it makes them very handsome”, and “he is very big and cute your son ”, were some of the reactions in networks.

Many of his followers assure that her son is identical to her, and there is no doubt that it is so, the resemblance is incredible.

In addition, they have a relationship Y Connection very cute, and so they let her see through their networks, where they show that they are a proud son and mother.

And the actress is very happy with her son, and It feels good to have become a mother at such a young age.

“I think it helps when they grow up and they feel like friends, also like mother and son. It’s great to have children young, because you have a lot of energy, ”she said during an interview.

