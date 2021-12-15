Hinduism is religion, not ‘aesthetics’ – El Financiero

In a recent social media post showing off your brand Savage X Fenty, singer Rihanna posed in topless while wearing a diamond pendant of Ganesh, the elephant-headed god. Hindus expressed their anger on Twitter, accusing her of cultural appropriation and use their religion as aesthetics.

Ganesh is the remover of obstacles and is praised by Hindus during marriage ceremonies to bestow good fortune. Hindus consider it a divine figure and that fact must be respected and understood. The necklace, however, was treated as a mere accessory, without any meaning.

Hindu deities possess a rich and varied iconography and mythology. Each deity has a special meaning and purpose for use in worship. When the images are used by non-Hindu people, this meaning is often lost and well the image of the gods can be interpreted as being used disrespectfully, which implies a thoughtless appropriation rather than a cultural appreciation.

More than a pretty figure

Cultural appropriation refers to the appropriation of the objects and practices of a minority (ethnic) or indigenous culture by a majority culture. This can lead to cultures and groups of people becoming even more marginalized or exploited in different ways, often economically.

A Hindu symbol that has sparked debates about cultural appropriation is the bindi, a decorative brand traditionally used by the married women in the center of the forehead, it is believed to balance energy and protect from evil. The bindi is considered “The third eye”, a point of mystical wisdom and a gateway to spiritual insight.

Western celebrities like Gwen Stefani and Selena Gomez, have used bindis in musical performances. This has contributed to the perception that a bindi is a fun and frivolous accessory, as insignificant as choosing to wear sparkly eyeshadow. As such, has become a popular ornament among those attending music festivals.

The identity politics (the politics of how groups define themselves) is at stake in appropriation. Historically, immigrants have been discriminated against for wearing cultural and religious markers. It can be incredibly offensive when such bookmarks become a pointless fashion item. and they become socially acceptable, even glamorous, when worn by non-minority cultures.

‘Unclean’ body parts

other than seeming to appropriate a culture to which it does not belong, the way Rihanna chose to wear the Ganesh symbol has joined the indignation of the Hindus.

Inside of Hindu ritual tradition, the body must be ritually cleansed and covered before it is deemed suitable to stand before the deities for worship and prayer. Although deities cannot be contaminated, consumer merchandise has caused great offense when it fails to uphold the sacredness of representation.

For example, in 2005, the designer Minelli brought out a shoe that was adorned with the image of Branch, the seventh avatar of Vishnu, one of the three main deities of Hinduism. In Hinduism, the feet are considered humble and unclean because they come into contact with the ground. For this reason, placing a representation of a deity on shoes is a disrespect. When the shoes were removed from sale, many Hindus wanted to rescue the holy image and removed the motif to ritualistically dispose of it by immersing it in the holy waters of the Ganges.

A sexualized body is also considered “impure”, so Rihanna wear a Ganesh necklace on topless and displaying her collection of satin underwear was disrespectful to Hindus. To be in the presence of a god, Hindus must dress with respect and modesty.

Diversity must be celebrated and there are ways to appreciate a culture without appropriating it. Interaction with other cultures should be a reflective and informed practice that recognizes and respects the origin of its symbols, objects and practices.

Fan of ‘Bridgerton’? This is a defense of ‘inaccurate’ costumes in period dramas

* By Rina Arya, Professor of Culture and Visual Theory at the University of Huddersfield.

* The Conversation is an independent, non-profit source of news, analysis, and commentary from academic experts.

