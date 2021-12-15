Higher risk of coronary and peripheral diseases due to diabetes in Puerto Rico

Coronary artery and peripheral artery disease develop similarly, and risk factors are, in fact, related.

Dr. Rafael Santini, endovascular surgeon at the San Lucas Episcopal Medical Center and Dr. Edgardo Bermúdez, interventional cardiologist and director of the Cardiovascular Institute.

“The Puerto Rican population is prone to suffer from this type of disease because the island has a high percentage of people diagnosed with diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney failure disease, and obesity, ”stated Dr. Rafael Santini, endovascular surgeon at the San Lucas Episcopal Medical Center.

The specialist explained that, due to the low supply of nutrients and oxygen contained in the blood, the patient may present pain associated with low blood flow, ulcers, chest pain and, in the most severe cases, gangrene.

“In the United States, an estimated 10 million people suffer from peripheral arterial disease. From 40% to 60% of patients with diseases of the The arteries of the legs also has disease of The arteries of the heart and may have carotid artery disease of the neck ”, assured the specialist.

Experts point out that the main cause of these types of conditions is due to obstruction of the The arteries by the accumulation of fat, thus decreasing blood flow.

Intervention and treatment

Regarding treatment, Dr. Santini assured that there are clear indications by which the patient is offered the intervention to be performed: “We have different tools such as vascular surgeons, endovascular interventions that are minimally invasive through punctures without having to make any type of incision and we do angioplasties, “he said,” at the San Lucas medical center we have access to all equipment that are available in United States of any medical facility big. Regarding the availability of patients, it is usually quite accessible regardless of the medical plan. “

In cases where this technique cannot be performed in a minimally invasive way, open procedures such as bypass that function as a bridge to carry blood flow from one place to another without interruption are recommended if there is an obstruction of the The arteries.

Possible complications

The most risky complication of this type of disease consists of limb amputation, which in turn leads to more underlying complications, highlighting the high risk of mortality. “It is about avoiding an amputation, not only to preserve the patient’s lifestyle, but we also try to prevent the patient from dying during the first year.”

The expert also assures that this procedure has a life prognosis similar to that received by a patient diagnosed with colon or breast cancer.

The risk for smokers

Smoking is one of the most harmful vices and patients who smoke or smoked are more exposed to suffering from diseases related to The arteries of the body regardless of its location. “Cigarettes have inflammatory substances that promote the accumulation of fatty plaques in blood vessels. It increases the formation of acute thrombus, heart attack, ischemia in the lower extremities and neurological deficit ”, stated Dr. Edgardo Bermúdez, interventional cardiologist and director of the Cardiovascular Institute.

Secondary prevention

Patient care must ensure the use of appropriate medications to control cholesterol and blood pressure, change lifestyle, eat a low-salt diet, and especially exercise every day.

“In the cardiovascular aspect, we use endovascular prostheses called stents or mallitas, as they are usually known. This type of medication, which is used to have an open artery, requires an antiplatelet action with the use of aspirin or other antiplatelets ”, explained Dr. Bermúdez.

It is important that the treatment is carried out for at least 3 to 12 months, depending on the type of prosthesis used. Once the dual antiplatelet is removed, aspirin therapy should continue for virtually a lifetime.

“A patient who is already considered a patient who should have secondary prevention is extremely important to use aspirin, because yes, the benefits exceed the risks of bleeding,” said Dr. Bermúdez.

