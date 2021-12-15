Health and wellness | The disease and the remedies – El Sol de Hermosillo

The Covid-19 has revealed the number of unscientific convictions, failed experiments, contradictory possibilities and also frank eccentricities that are cooked before an unprecedented health challenge. From the comings and goings of the antiviral remdesivir to the consumption of disinfectant suggested in 2020 by Trump or chlorine dioxide, to drink. More than promising remedies, they are crazy.

In the civilization of the pharaohs, those who suffered from gout were subjected to electric currents with eels. Infected wounds, meanwhile, gave rise to a rudimentary version of the most popular antibiotic; and, for certain clinical pictures, moldy bread was applied, since the Egyptians were able to know the bactericidal action of this fungus, and it was not until 1928 that Alexander Fleming, professor of bacteriology at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, discovered penicillin .

Other Nile remedies were simply disgusting. One of those remedies advised manure plasters to heal wounds and, incidentally, ward off evil spirits. The Ebers Papyrus, which is preserved at the University of Leipzig, specifies its more than seven hundred master formulas, and the most recommended animals for this kind of therapy. The feces of dogs, donkeys, gazelles and flies were especially appreciated for their properties; and sometimes also human and crocodile ones, the latter for their contraceptive effects, and of course! Equine saliva apparently improved female libido, while lizard blood solved other problems.

More insufferable must have been another treatment of animal origin: a paste made from mouse corpses to relieve coughs or dental pain, which, hard to believe, went straight from the mortar to the mouth. Rodents were also used among the Egyptians to combat smallpox, measles and even urinary incontinence. Today the closest thing to that is a very popular culinary curiosity from the Philippines: the Balut, a duck embryo that goes from the egg, directly to your palate.

The Greeks and Persians believed that mercury lengthened life; and the crew that contracted syphilis during Columbus’s first voyage to the New World were treated with that liquid metal, a practice that would extend into the 20th century, and they still do not offer an apology for this, but that is another matter.

Both Chinese, Indian, Greek and Roman civilizations practiced urotherapy, that is, they drank their own urine for therapeutic purposes, ironically, it became popular in the 90s. The Romans were much less subtle in their pharmacopoeia. Thus, they tried to cure epilepsy with the blood of gladiators killed in combat, a resource, as absurd as it was macabre, that would extend to subsequent centuries.

In the Middle Ages, a certain potion was also made that cleared gastric discomforts, improved memory, and cured epilepsies and catalepsies. It was the fruit of many ingredients: peppers, flowers, seeds, barks and other popular concoctions in witchcraft, such as mandrake, dragon’s blood; although the latter was just marketing of the time. In fact, it was the resin of the dragon tree, the Canarian tree, which shows an intense red color.

Burns in the Modern Age, such as those caused by gunpowder, continued to be treated with vegetable plasters with manure. Today we receive wounds with coffee, which is very difficult to remove, by the way, dirt and even leaves of “trust” of the patient that causes serious infections or maceration of the skin aggravating the condition.

It might be believed that, after the Enlightenment, the founding of academies and the advances, the contemporary age released a more rational pharmacology. But: Yes and no. It is true that medicine became, little by little, more scientific; However, the human factor, as creative as it is sometimes absurd, continued to do its thing. Today we continue to see absurd recommendations and remedies, from “stop” to taking disinfectant. A remedy, for that kind of remedy.