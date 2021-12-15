Harry Potter. Tom Felton publishes unpublished photo with Emma Watson

Millennium Digital

20 years have passed since the premiere of harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, but the fever for the magical world created by JK Rowling keep going. In recent years, the main cast of the saga has revealed secrets and curious facts about what was lived behind the scenes, even, the actors had a virtual reunion in the middle of the pandemic. On this occasion, it was Tom felton who became nostalgic and relived a memory of the filming of the movie.

The British actor, who gives life to Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter, opened the trunk of memories and dusted off an unpublished photograph in which he appears accompanied by Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas).

The snapshot shows a teenage Tom Felton sitting in a chair around a table, where Emma Watson and Alfred Enoch are also studying what appears to be a script.

Tom Felton shared the photo through his Instagram account and accompanied it with the emojis of a lion and a snake, alluding to the houses of Gryffindor and Slytherin.

The publication aroused nostalgia among fans and already has more than two million “likes.” Let us remember that Tom Felton organized the virtual reunion of the cast that took place in November and had the participation of Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) and Rupert grint (Ronald Weasley); however, Emma Watson was not present.

A series inspired by ‘Harry Potter’?

HBO Max is developing a series inspired by the Harry Potter universe. According to the portal The Hollywood Reporter, this project is taking its first steps and the digital platform is still exploring what direction the series could take.

What the media assures is that both companies have had multiple conversations with potential screenwriters and general ideas have already been discussed.

With information from EFE …

