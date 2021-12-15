Golfer Abraham Ancer decreases tournaments for 2022

Mexican professional golfer Abraham Ancer assured that he will play fewer tournaments for the rest of the current 2021-2022 season on the PGA Tour, the most important golf circuit in the world.

Abraham Ancer, current player 16 of the world, said the above during his most recent visit to our country, since he will be more selective in the election.

“I’m going to play fewer tournaments next year.”said Ancer during his most recent visit to Mexico to play the Charity Classic charity tournament in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

“In recent years I have been playing a lot and I do want to lower the number, because if not then there is a saturation; I have not determined the number yet, but it will be close to 20 (tournaments) “added.

Abraham played 27 tournaments in 2020-2021 on the PGA Tour, a similar figure to the 2018-2019 campaign. His maximum number of tournaments was 30, during the 2017-2018 campaign, after regaining his status in the main circuit.

Last season, of the 27 tournaments he played, he achieved his first victory on the PGA Tour, beating Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama and American Sam Burns in the playoffs to the second hole of the playoff during the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis. , EU. In addition, he spun nine Top 10, 18 Top 25, and only in three events did he not make the respective cuts.

The 30-year-old, also known as The Turk, takes three official events on the prestigious US tour during the last quarter of the year, which includes two Top 15, during site 14 of The CJ Cup in Las Vegas, USA, in addition to seventh place in the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico.

EXHIBITION TOURNAMENTS



Following these results, Ancer played two unofficial events for two former world number 1s. The first of them a few days ago at the Guadalajara Country Club, in what was the first edition of the Charity Classic, an event sponsored by Lorena Ochoa, and in which celebrities were present, such as the Chivas footballer, Antonio Chicken Briseño, the singer Kalimba, among others, as well as golfers, Rafael Alarcón, Carlos Ortiz, Gaby López, Roberto Díaz, José de Jesús Rodríguez, Ingrid Gutiérrez, Ana Paula Valdés and Álvaro Ortiz, who played a Pro Am, as well as two formats: a shootout and a match play in stroke play.

Ancer took the Pro Am title along with the team made up of the amateurs Fernando Galán, Rodrigo Lebois, Gerardo Tietzstc and Raymundo Fernández. Second, that of the Argentine golf journalist Paco Alemán, and in the third, that of Lorena Ochoa.

At shootout it was eliminated on the fifth hole, but Abraham recovered and won the match in pairs, next to Gaby López, for score of (-11) over (-9) before the pair made up of Lorena Ochoa and Álvaro Ortiz.

The Charity Classic tournament brought together the best Mexican players in the history of yesterday and today it raised three million 365 thousand 803 pesos for the Foundation of the Country Club and that of Ochoa.

After that lightning trip to Mexico, he traveled to The Bahamas, to debut in the Hero World Challenge tournament, an event in which Tiger Woods is the organizer. After being among the leaders, after the first round, he finished in 14th place, with a total of 280 (-8).

During this week, Abraham posted on his official Instagram account that he was with the retired footballer and current commentator Jorge Campos, as well as with actor Mark Wahlberg, with whom he played a round of golf.

SEASON STARTS IN HAWAII

For now, Ancer announced that his season in 2022 will start with the two PGA Tour tournaments in Hawaii. Following his victory at the WGC-Fed Ex St. Jude Invitational on August 8 last, he is entitled to play the 2020-2021 winners event, the Sentry Tournament of Champions, from January 6 to 9, in the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Maui. And from the 13th to the 16th of the same month, the Sony Open, at the Waialae Country Club complex, in Honolulu.

“In 2022, the goal is to keep improving my game in some statistics, in addition to winning in the big tournaments (Majors) “, concluded Ancer, who seeks to equal and surpass the mark of two victories of Tijuana’s Victor Regalado, as the top winner of tournaments on the PGA Tour in our country, and be the first Mexican to win a tournament of the Grand slam.

NUMERALIAS



13.6 $ million in accumulated earnings on the PGA Tour.

5.8 He earned a million dollars in the 2020-2021 campaign, the best of his career.

127 tournaments accumulates Ancer in said circuit.

62 his best professional score (round 2 of the WGC-FedEx-St. Jude Invitational, 2021).

eleven, your best position in the ranking world.