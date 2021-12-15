Golden Globes 2021: Golden Globes nominees announced: Belfast and The Power of the Dog garnered seven nominations

Golden Globes 2021 With everything and controversy the announcement was made on Monday

Who are the 2021 Golden Globes nominees?
AP

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker