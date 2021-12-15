Golden Globes 2021: Golden Globes nominees announced: Belfast and The Power of the Dog garnered seven nominations

With everything and controversy the announcement was made on Monday

LI pray that the Widespread criticism led to the organization that awards the Golden Globes to miss his televised awards ceremony and review his membership, Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) went ahead with the announcement of the nominees for its film and television despite the skepticism of the entertainment industry.

The press association did its best to maintain its position in the awards season on Monday, handing out nominations for such figures as Will Smith (“King Richard”), Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”), the big reveal of “West Side Story” Rachel Zegler, Leonardo DiCaprio (“Don’t Look Up”), Denzel Washington (“The tragedy of Macbeth”), Ben affleck (“The Tender Bar”) and Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”).

The nominations for best drama film were for the gothic western of Jane Campion “The Power of the Dog”, Denis Villeneuve’s science fiction epic “Dune,” the family drama “CODA,” Reinaldo Marcus Green’s tennis biopic “King Richard” and Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical film “Belfast.”

The nominees for best musical or comedy film were: Adam McKay’s apocalyptic comedy “Don’t Look Up,” Paul Thomas Anderson’s comedy set in the San Fernando Valley during the 1970s “Licorice Pizza”, “West Side Story” by Steven Spielberg, “Tick, Tick … Boom!” by Lin-Manuel Miranda and “Cyrano” by Joe Wright.

Multiple Latinos were nominated this year. In addition to Zegler and Miranda, among others, Anthony Ramos was nominated for best actor in a musical or comedy film for “In The Heights.”, Javier Bardem for Best Dramatic Actor for “Being the Ricardos”, Ariana DeBose for Best Supporting Actress for “West Side Story” and Oscar Isaac for Best Actor in a Limited TV Series for “Scenes from a Marriage.”

“Parallel Mothers” by Pedro Almodvar appears in the section for best foreign film, and “Encanto” by Disney, located in Colombia and with a broadly Latin cast, in the best animated film.