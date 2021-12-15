Genshin Impact will start selling condoms

Since it was first announced, Genshin Impact has been known by the nickname “Breath of the Waifu” referring to the Nintendo game in which it is inspired and the protagonists who are obviously created to attract attention visually.

Later, the game has evolved a lot and despite the various controversies it had in some events, we could see it win an important award at the 2021 Game Awards.

Now, thanks to the fact that the franchise can be exploited basically by whoever wants (according to statements from miHoYo itself), condoms with the faces of two very popular male characters will soon go on sale: Zhongli and Tartaglia.

Producing the condoms was very expensive, but they are worth the price, they’re extremely high quality 🙏✨ pic.twitter.com/rt5oRM4lGV – jiji 🍡 (@gaikotsukiri) December 13, 2021

Something interesting is that the package will have a hologram cover to make them look much more striking.

This shows that miHoYo is really open to any fan trading unofficial products from their star franchise and I think it’s a good way to publicize their game for free and I think we could see even crazier things about this game soon.

