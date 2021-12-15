Full and delayed recap of today’s Nintendo Indie World Showcase (12/15/21) – Nintenderos

After today’s presentation, now we bring you the summary with everything shown in the live. We leave it below together with the deferred one so that you do not lose detail.

In today’s new Indie World presentation, Nintendo and its developer partners and distributors around the world have shared details on 19 indie games coming soon to family consoles. Nintendo switch, including several that will be available starting today.

Video highlights include the first look at the moving story of Endling – Extinction is Forever by Herobeat Studios; and Sea of ​​Stars, an RPG that serves as a prequel to The Messenger, by Sabotage Studios, and in which users will have magical powers capable of eclipsing the sun and the moon. Other games featured in the presentation are Afterlove EP, a title that combines rhythm with a heartwarming narrative adventure; and Figment 2: Creed Valley, an adventure puzzle game with a musical twist that will have a free trial version starting today. In addition, today you will be able to enjoy these four titles: Dungeon Munchies, Let’s Play! Oink Games, Chicory: A Colorful Tale and Timelie.

The full Indie World presentation is available here: Indie World – 12-15-2021 (Nintendo Switch). On the other hand, more information can be found in the Indie World portal.

Here are more details about the games shown in the presentation:

Sea of ​​Stars by Sabotage Studio : This prequel to The Messenger tells the story of two Sons of the Solstice: a lunar Nun and a Solar Edge Dancer. Fans of classic role-playing games with modern elements cannot miss the emotional story of this title, full of plot twists; nor the entertaining and fluid turn-based combat; nor the wide world available to freely explore. In addition, it features music created by famed composer Yasunori Mitsuda, who has also created pieces for Chrono Trigger, Chrono Cross Y Xenoblade Chronicles 2 . Sea of ​​stars will arrive on Nintendo Switch in late 2022.

Players will play the last mother fox, determined to keep her three cubs alive and lead them to safety in a world ravaged by humans. In this game, which mixes elements of stealth, survival and adventure, users will fight their way through devastated environments to reach the only place on Earth where humans cannot harm them. In the end, it is up to the users how many puppies will survive the risky journey … It will be available for Nintendo Switch in spring 2022. Figment 2: Creed Valley by Bedtime Digital Games : In this musical puzzle adventure game, users will navigate a world full of rhythm inside the human mind. Nightmares are wreaking havoc in this sequel to the award-winning title Figment , and their perfidious plans must be thwarted no matter what. Players can play solo or with a friend locally *, wielding their trusty sword in thrilling combat, manipulating environments to solve puzzles, and engaging in symphonic duels against print bosses. Figment 2: Creed Valley begins its melodic journey on Nintendo Switch in February 2022; In addition, a free trial version will be available from Nintendo eShop starting today.

The Indie World presentation has also included a summary of other indie titles that are coming soon to Nintendo Switch, such as Don’t Starve Together, Gerda: A Flame in Winter, GRIME, Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery, Parkasaurus Y Baby storm.

