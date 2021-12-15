Finally! Here we tell you how you can create your own stickers from WhatsApp

No need for apps that ask you for a fee or stop working after months of downloading them … Stickers have become a fundamental part of our life in the digital worldWell, some reference, a meme with text or even a funny image is enough to be able to express our state of mind at the time of messaging.

It was at the end of 2018 when WhatsApp allowed us to send messages to our friends and contacts on the phone. Something that three years later we are still grateful, as many of us We not only dedicate ourselves to sending stickers, but we also collect some that people have.

WhatsApp stickers came into our lives in 2018

And it is that although stickers are widely used on this platform, we must say that making them is not sooo easy. This has been because at first they were done with the help of Photoshop (and one hardly knows how to edit the brightness of their photos) or, because now they were necessary some external applications to create the happy stickers that did not always work well.

If you are one of those who have many sticker ideas, but are lazy or do not understand apps, then we have great news for you, well WhatsApp already allows its users to build their own stickers and just by selecting the image you want to turn into a sticker. Sir, you looked me in the eye!

So you can build your own stickers from WhatsApp Web

In recent months WhatsApp has added options to facilitate the use of the app, such as being able to listen to your voice notes before sending them or even activating temporary messages that self-destruct once you open them. However, the messaging platform belonging to Meta (formerly Facebook) also has given a new tool to create our own stickers.

Before they start selecting their photos or images, we must tell them that eThis new mode is currently only available on WhatsApp Web (the computer version), where you just have to press the menu to send files (the one in the form of a clip) and select the “sticker” option.

After that they choose an image that they have on their computer and which they can cut, add text, put emojis and other options so that their stickers are the most raffled in the county. After pinning your sticker, they only send it to their contacts and on their phone they add it to their favorites. Not even the table of 1 is easier!

At the moment WhatsApp has not announced if this option will be available later for its mobile version, although we hope they do because there are sure photos on our reels that deserve to become stickers. Good luck to us!