Final The Voice season 21 with Ariana Grande schedule finalists and all about the singing show via NBC | LIVE transmission | FREE ONLINE | USA | SEE on YouTube | lbposting | TVMAS

THE VOICE: COACHES
Carson Daly is the host of the 21st edition of “The Voice”, a program that in its past editions has included well-known entertainment figures as ‘trainers’ on the jury. Among them have been: Gwen Stefani, Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and Usher.
Other legal options for streaming, some free, but also only with VPN are:
- Peacock (with its free trial version)
- Hulu (with its free trial version): This form is one of the ways to follow live streaming content legally. Available in the United States, it allows a free one-week trial of Hulu + Live TV. To see it in Latin America, you would have to use VPN.
- Fubo TV (with its free trial version)
- Sling TV (at a cost of $ 10 per month per subscription)
- USTVGO (once the VPN is configured in the USA, you can watch live TV channels like NBC)
THE VOICE: WHERE TO SEE IT ON STREAMING?
“The Voice” can be followed by cable through the NBC signal, but if you want to see it from Latin America you will have to wait for the premiere on the official channel, Sony, which has not yet announced when it will broadcast. In any case, to follow it by streaming, from the region you can connect to the official live broadcast from the website of said television station, but you will have to create an account and use a VPN to change your geolocation. The chapters are put on the web at the end of the broadcast on TV. You can see them at this link www.nbc.com.
These are the times to follow the finale of “The Voice”, season 21, if you are outside the United States:
- Peru: 7 pm
- Chile: 9 pm
- Argentina: 9 pm
- Brazil: 9 pm
- Panama: 7 pm
- Uruguay: 9 pm
- Venezuela: 8 pm
- Colombia: 7 pm
- Ecuador: 7 pm
- Mexico: 7 pm
- Bolivia: 8 pm
THE VOICE: WHEN WILL THE FINAL GALA BE?
This season 21 comes to an end this Tuesday, December 14, where the best voice in the United States will be chosen.
THE VOICE: WHAT IS THE PRIZE?
Season 21 of “The Voice” finally comes to an end tonight, Tuesday the 14th to put some of the best voices in the United States on our radar in search of a winner who will win a prize of $ 100,000 in cash, as well as a record deal.
The Voice LIVE. Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande will define in this edition the voice that will represent the United States.
See here everything about the program of this edition.