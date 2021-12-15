Fast & furious 10: premiere date is rescheduled | vin diesel | Movies and series

Fast & furious 10 brings us the continuation of the saga of fast cars, the stunts that defy physics and the message of family unity that they show us in each installment. Its release date has been changed again, so it will now hit theaters a month after the last announced date.

Film 9 of the saga premiered on June 25, 2021 and raised more than 726 million dollars worldwide, a lower figure than its predecessors, which was mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film series has become one of Universal’s longest-running and most valuable franchises, spawning sequels and spin-offs since the release of the first feature film two decades ago.

Official poster for Fast and Furious 9. Photo: Universal Pictures

What actors will we see in Fast & Furious 10?

The director of the novel film, as well as of several previous installments, Justin Lin, returns to direct the film. In addition, we will see the return of actors Vin Diesel, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Michelle Rodríguez, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, among others. However, in this installment we will not see the character played by Dwayne Johnson, better known as “The Rock.”

When is Fast & Furious 10 released?