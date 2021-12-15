Famsa presents an agreement with creditors to restructure loans

Drafting

Grupo Famsa presented before the Second District Judge in civil and labor matters of Nuevo León, for its consideration and approval in its case, the agreement signed with the majority of your creditors recognized in order to restructure the credits under his charge.

The above, in follow-up to the voluntary request for commercial bankruptcy which was presented in the terms and for the effects provided by law on August 6, 2020 before said judge.

“Grupo Famsa is waiting to receive a resolution that approves the aforementioned agreement by the judge in order to give continuity to the process of concluding its commercial bankruptcy, “the company said in a statement.

On August 6, 2020, Famsa presented a formal request for bankruptcy in Mexico and previously a bankruptcy in the United States, this after the shareholders’ meeting approved to advance with said procedures.

The commercial bankruptcy is the legal resource to which companies turn to enter into negotiations with their creditors when the weight of their debts is such that it is impossible for them to keep up with all the payments as they become due.

On June 26 of last year, the company had already applied to enter Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Law of the United States to restructure its bonds, but withdrew its plan on July 10.

