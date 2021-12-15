Everything you missed on OPPO INNO DAY 2021

On December 14, OPPO held its biggest event of the year, the OPPO INNO DAY 2021, to celebrate the debut of its cutting-edge imaging NPU, the OPPO Air Glass and the OPPO Find N folding smartphone. Meanwhile, there are more amazing technological advances that you don’t want to miss.

Unleash the power of smartphone photography

Camera phones brought a new era where we can instantly record every moment of life with ease, anywhere, anytime. Despite the fact that as time passes, camera features have become indispensable for a smartphone, not all customer needs are still satisfied, as the technology still has room for improvement.

A larger sensor provides better image quality, but requires a larger lens, which is difficult for today’s slimmer smartphones. Adopting an innovative mechanism, the new OPPO retractable camera provides a 52mm equivalent focal length (2X optical zoom) when the camera is extended, accommodating a large 1 / 1.56-inch SONY IMX766 sensor. It supports Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), automatic focus (AF) that integrates with the rest of the camera module when retracted.



OPPO retractable camera

Furthermore, OPPO’s retractable camera takes just 0.6s to fully retract to protect against drops and is also splash and dust resistant, making it a practical solution for bringing a high-end telephoto lens to smartphones. .

What is the “true full-view display”?

In recent years, the entire smartphone industry has been revolutionized by user needs for phones with a higher screen-to-body ratio and a new form factor.

As early as 2018, OPPO began research and development for its under-screen camera (USC) technology, with three generations of USC technology having been developed to date. Today, OPPO announces its next-generation under-display camera solution, offering high camera and image quality through OPPO’s proprietary algorithm and hardware innovations.

OPPO under-screen camera

These are the main advantages of the OPPO under-screen camera:

* Innovative Pixel Geometry: Slightly reduce the size of each pixel without decreasing the number of pixels to ensure a high-quality 400 PPI display even in the area of ​​the camera.

* Consistent Full Screen Display Accuracy: With each pixel circuit driving only 1 pixel (“1 to 1”), the chromaticity and brightness of the entire screen can be precisely controlled with a deviation of about 2%.

* Proprietary AI imaging algorithms: OPPO continues to train its AI diffraction reduction model using tens of thousands of photos, allowing it to accurately model diffraction and apply compensation to images.

Reimagining the future with OPPO Digital Human

One of the most exciting things that disruptively changes our perceptions is that digital characters today have adopted their own personalities. Emotionally intelligent as we are, we could be professional, sometimes even a little transactional at work, and kind while at home with the kids. So does OPPO Digital Human!

OPPO Digital Human is OPPO’s self-developed hyper-realistic virtual character technology that can talk, move and interact like a real person. Integrating AI capabilities such as semantic recognition, feature recognition, speech synthesis, lip sync, and dynamic expressions, OPPO Digital Human can replicate up to 30 different types of facial expressions and patterns, making user interaction more realistic and immersive.

In addition to being able to communicate verbally and through non-verbal expressions, OPPO Digital Human can also “see” real humans. Based on visual recognition, you can act as a virtual fitness trainer and take on more tasks in the future, such as a live broadcast host or customer service representative.

Get to know the incredible virtual world with OPPO CybeReal 2.0

Have you tried shopping through AR or trying on clothes virtually? Seen as a bridge between physical and digital commerce, AR technology significantly enhances our experiences. A future where everyone can create and play in their own world of mixed reality is just around the corner, but the effective realization of the fusion of the physical and virtual worlds requires the development of a new application.



OPPO CybeReal 2.0 Powered by OPPO’s latest positioning and spatial computing technologies, OPPO CybeReal 2.0 can provide highly accurate position and orientation relative to the physical environment with high tolerance for interference and low power consumption. It is achieved by collecting environmental data and building a virtual replica of the real world using smartphone cameras, Bluetooth sensors, etc. The new generation of OPPO CybeReal 2.0 has great potential to develop the AR experience and intelligent navigation systems in the future.

Powered by the 5G SA network, remote driving is coming to us

What latency improvements can we expect from current 5G networks? How powerful performance can we experience with a 5G racing game? At INNO DAY 2021, OPPO brings the latest 5G remote reality racing game to the public.



Remote racing powered by OPPO 5G smartphone

5G Remote Racing is an ongoing research project between OPPO and Ericsson exploring cutting-edge 5G applications. Through 5G remote racing, players can remotely control a high-power radio controlled car via 5G SA networks with OPPO 5G smartphones, experiencing the thrill of 70km / h racing at any time and anywhere. 5G remote racing uses the low latency and high bandwidth of 5G SA networks to achieve a minimum latency of 10ms, creating a unified connection between driver and car.

OPPO believes that when 5G technology has sufficient coverage and capacity, the cutting-edge applications that the industry has been waiting for will rapidly develop in many different areas and bring unexpected innovation to consumers.

OPPO Find N: From Novelty to Necessity

This morning at 2:00 am, enter INNO WORLD, customize your avatar and join us to know the latest launch that OPPO will have at its annual event: its first most compact folding smartphone on the market: OPPO Find N.

Discover all the details of the new avant-garde flagship and unprecedented quality.