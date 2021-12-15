Erick Gutiérrez confesses on PSV: ‘They gave me my life back’

Editorial Mediotiempo

Months of uncertainty, of dealing with injuries, a considerable loss of play and without being -a priori- in the plans of the coach of the PSV Eindhoven, but a month ago the picture changed for Erick gutierrez, the Mexican who now he has added a good number of consecutive starts and feels that he is finally “out of the hole” in which he was submerged.

The nicknamed Guti landed in the Netherlands in mid-2018, but never being immovable in the club of which Hirving Lozano was, with whom he coincided for a season because Chucky went to Napoli in Italy and Galaviz was hit by injuries, remembering that he lost practically all of 2020 due to a problem in the ankle and in April 2021 it was discarded for several more months.

Is now with Roger Schmidt on the bench – the same one who led Chicharito at Bayer Leverkusen – the Mexican emerged from Pachuca regains confidence, with four starts in the most recent five presentations of the Farmers in the Eredivisie and three more in the Europa League.

“I am very happy to enjoy football again, pretend they gave me my life back. I really needed this type of game and minutes, I was always working 100% to be ready for any game, “the Mexican told Clear Brand.

‘They told me I would start 3 minutes before’

Already eliminated from the continental tournament after being in the Group of Death, the good that was left to the Guti galaviz it was regain a place in the eleven and even recalled that he found out about his ownership against Monaco a few minutes before the duel played on November 4 in Monegasque territory.

“To be honest I didn’t even know, I thought it was going to be a game without minutes or with few minutes. Three or four minutes before the start of the game, the coach spoke to me and he told me that he believed that I was ready and that he understood that it was difficult for me, that it was a very important game and that I should do what I know, to go from less to more to gain confidence and that is what I tried to do. I did well and that was decisive to have minutes for the following games. “