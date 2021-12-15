‘Encanto’ was nominated in three categories of the Golden Globes | Entertainment | Trends

‘Charm’, the Disney film that bases its history on Colombian culture, was nominated for three award categories Golden Globes.

Specifically, ‘Encanto’ will seek an award in Best Music, Best Song (for ‘Dos orugitas’, by Sebastián Yatra) and Best animated film.

(See: ‘Encanto’, pre-nominated for the Oscars in animated feature film).

It also called attention to the fact that “The Squid Game” from South Korea and the French “Lupine” are part of the selection for Best Series, in a clear message of diversity and greater openness in the awards.

In other categories, in drama cinema, in the group of best Actor They are Mahershala Ali (‘Swan song’), Benedict Cumberbatch (‘The power of the dog’), Will Smith (‘King Richard: a winning family’), Javier Bardem (‘Being the Ricardos’) and Denzel Washington (‘ The tragedy of Macbeth ‘).

And in the group of actresses in the dramatic category They will face Jessica Chastain (‘The eyes of Tammy Faye’), Olivia Colman (‘The lost daughter’), Nicole Kidman (‘Being the Ricardos’), Lady Gaga (‘The Gucci house’) and Kristen Stewart (‘Spencer’ ).

(See: ‘Encanto’: the natural and cultural references to Colombia).

In Best Dramatic Film The nominees are: ‘Belfast’, ‘Coda’, ‘Dune’, ‘The Power of the Dog’ and ‘King Richard: A Winning Family’.

the 2022 Golden Globes award ceremony will take place on Sunday, January 9.

(If you want to know all the nominees, click here).

(See: The ‘Charm’ effect that accelerates the reactivation of cinemas).

BRIEFCASE