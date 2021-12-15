Emma Watson blames fast fashion for degrading the Chilean desert with these images

She is perhaps one of the actresses most committed to social causes, from gender equality that she defended in her viral speech HeForShe before the UN or as a leader of the movement Time’s up against sexual harassment in the film industry. But since 2020 Emma Watson has held a managerial position as president of the Sustainability Committee of the powerful Kering group (owner of Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta or Balenciaga, among others). From that position, the protagonist of Harry Potter tries to influence the journey of brands towards a socially ethical and environmentally respectful way of production. For years it has been committed to the ethical brands that it supports by wearing them and through the App Good on you, a responsible fashion benchmark that offers sustainability ratings.

The actress is not very fond of showing her personal life on the networks and uses her instagram as a tool to give visibility to the causes with which she is involved to the point of putting it in the hands of an anonymous group that publishes content generated by the media defenders climate or feminist associations.

In its last post , some striking images of the Atacama desert, in Chile, put the focus on the problems of the textile wastes associated with overconsumption of clothing. These images were captured by the agency France Press in November. tons of clothes (about 59,000 a year) pile up on one of the driest deserts in the world.

Image of textile garbage in a clandestine landfill in the Acatama desert in Chile.

But where does all this used clothing come from?

Chile is the largest importer of second-hand clothing on the American continent. Ships loaded with garments from Europe, the United States, Canada and Asia arrive at its ports. After being classified by the retailers for resale, many garments do not pass the filter and, As they are not biodegradable, they cannot go to a municipal garbage dump, so they end up in this clandestine landfill in the desert. Many migrants and people without resources come to get clothes for their own coat or to sell in markets. The environmental damage caused by these textile discharges worries the country, since it pollutes its ecosystems and, many times, fires occur causing air pollution and danger to the nearby population. The good news is that a construction company in the area uses some of that clothing discarded in ports as raw material to make panels for social housing before ending up in the landfill. Keep in mind that recycling most fabrics to create new garments is very difficult, since the mix of materials and dyes make it very difficult.

But the images put the accent on a problem at the planetary level: the saturation of textile waste. That is, the amount of clothing that has no meaning or place because no one wears it. Garments that are bought to be worn once or twice and end up in the trash or a clothing container with an uncertain future. According to a 2019 UN study, the equivalent of a garbage truck full of clothes is burned or thrown into a landfill every second. In the post published on the account of Emma wartson the industry is blamed directly for the fast fashion and its inexhaustible production of collections that is no longer limited to two a year; the incessant bubbling of collections that under the name of “capsule”, “edited by X celebrity”, or other captivating epigraphs, foment the avidity of the unconscious and senseless consumption. The figures are once again conclusive: 60% more clothing has been produced since 2000 and the trend continues to rise if it is not remedied. This over-production causes 20% of the world’s water waste and 8% of CO2 emissions. Until the Sustainable Development Goals for 2030 are implemented and sustainable consumption and production measures are imposed, what to do?

The conscientious consumer contributes to change the trend.

Something can be done as a consumer, since the great challenges that countries and international organizations have to implement their plans against climate change will not be discussed here.

As fashion buyers, it is no longer enough to apply good sense: get involved in contributing to a responsible consumption of the planet’s resources, it is basic. When it comes to buying fashion, it is not enough to ask yourself if we need it, since, possibly, the answer is always “no”. The reflection that must be added is to ask ourselves how long we are going to endure with that garment. Can we incorporate it into our usual looks, remaining in our closet for many years? And if not, how is it going to end? Are we going to give it to someone who appreciates it? Are we going to sell it? Or are we going to end up throwing it away? The final destination of our garments should be part of the previous reflections to the purchase, but we should also consider other options such as buying second-hand or exchanging clothes with friends and family.

There is no more sustainable garment than the one you already have in your wardrobe and, in line with this, there is a very healthy habit that is to take a look at it before launching yourself to buy something new. If you finally do, do not be fooled by labels “sustainable”, “eco” and other techniques typical of the greenwashing… Investigating, finding out and asking questions is a custom that transfers to brands the need to be honest with a critical and judicious consumer. He says Marta D. Riezu in his book Fair fashion that “it is not necessary to buy more; it is enough to use many years what we already have, rediscovering it”

It may interest you