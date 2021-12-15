Emma Watson 20 years after her transformation as Hermione Granger in “Harry Potter”

Emma Watson was chosen at the age of 9 in a casting to play the character of Hermione granger in the first film of the “Harry Potter” saga, which was released in 2001 sharing roles with Daniel Radciffe and Rupert Grint. From there a lot has happened.

The success of “Harry Potter” and its eight films made her a star, being awarded several prizes and a fortune amassed from her talent. Emma Watson has not stopped working since she was a child and today in her 30s she continues to shine, without a terrible story having happened to her in her step from being a child celebrity to an adult luminary.

Of all the actors who participate in “Harry Potter”, Emma Watson is one of the most successful and has had a lot of work in films such as “Little Women”, “Beauty and the Beast”, “Noah”, “Regression”, among other.

Emma Watson: fashion icon and female activist

Her fame and beauty have led her to be the face of brands such as Burberry, People Tree, Pirelli and Lancome. He is a role model for his generation, not only for his style but also for his philanthropic work and his passion for reading.

Is UN Goodwill Ambassador and is very committed to causes such as feminism, political, economic and social equality. That is why, in her 2014 speech in New York City, the actress called on men and women to fight for freedom.

Its recently announced temporary withdrawal from acting to spend more time living with her partner, Leo Robinton. It is not the first time that Emma Watson has made a momentary cessation in her star career.

However, her manager and publicist Jason Weinberg clarified to the Entertainment Weekly portal that “Emma’s social media accounts are inactive, but her career is not.”