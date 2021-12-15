Eddy Reynoso and Canelo Álvarez had a motivational talk with the Zorros prior to the Grand Final

An important factor for Atlas will be able to be Champion, It was the mental work that was done with the team, and a fundamental part came from boxing, well Eddy Reynoso, coach of Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez and also amateur Black and red, spoke with the team one night before the game of Return of the Final before him Lion.

What’s more, Alejandro Irarragorri, President of Orlegi Group, also shared that it was the same Canelo who, despite being a fan of Chivas, he sent a message to the Foxes to motivate them to win the Qualification.

“There was an important moment with Eddy Reynoso, who is a good friend, he approached us, we invited him to talk with the team the night before the championship and gave very important concepts of what he has lived in his life with the box, “he commented to RECORD.

“Our great friend Canelo He also shared in Zoom a message that I also consider was important ”, shared Irarragorri.

In addition, Irarragorri made it clear that the Rojinegro Title is the fruit of teamwork and trust in it: “Here it is not one person who makes this possible, it is an accumulation of contributions and people believing in winning by serving through football and that makes a championship like this possible ”, expressed the president of Grupo Orlegi.

