Dwayne Johnson – Spoiler Time

Tell The Rock is talking about one of the most successful stars of the last decade and from one of the highest paid actors in the industry of Hollywood, and it is not for less to be a guaranteed success at the box office. But few would have imagined that Dwayne douglas johnson, born on May 2, 1972 in Hayward, California, I would end up being an actor. Rocky johnson, his father, a professional wrestler, did that from a very young age Dwayne felt attraction for the ring. Over the years, he showed a penchant for sports, standing out in American football. during his years as a student, which led him to obtain a scholarship at the University of Miami. But fate played a bad game on him when he hurt his back, losing his almost assured place in the league. NFL. Nonetheless, Dwayne went ahead and took the wrestling path, like his father. In nineteen ninety six joined the Wwe under the pseudonym of Rocky maivia and his growing popularity made him become The Rock. Being one of the top stars in his field, Universal Pictures and the director Stephen sommers they booked him for a small cameo in The Mummy Returns, making her first film appearance as The scorpion king.

The good acceptance of his fans added to the new audience that just knew him led to the creation of a prequel film for the character, and Dwayne returned to the film set. From that moment he began to write his success story in the film industry, since he received $ 5.5 million for the aforementioned lead role debut, a salary no rookie had ever received before. From that moment on, he combined this new job with his career as a professional wrestler. In 2004, with 32 years old and at the peak of his wrestling career, he decided it was time to leave the ring to focus 100% on the performance. His second major role was in the video game adaptation Doom, which was a failure in criticism and at the box office. But this did not stop him from continuing. Some time later came his first collaboration with Walt Disney Pictures, The Game Plan, a family movie in which he played the soccer superstar Joe kingman, who learns to be a dad. This role gave him greater visibility among the public and made his image also related to films for all audiences.

For the great corporality that characterizes it and highlights it in beauty, Dwayne johnson became a new action figure alongside many actors from the 80 Y 90. His characters in Get Smart, The Other Guys, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, GI Joe: Retaliation, Hercules, San Andreas and of course the saga of Fast and furious are an example that in the last decade it is one of the main actors of Hollywood. At the same time of becoming a super famous star, Johnson was not left behind and began to produce both movies and television series. Ballers and the last two films of Jumanji they are an example of it. In these he combined his status as project leader with being the protagonist. But nevertheless, there was a field that he had little explored: that of animation. While in 2009 had a participation in the voice cast of Planet 51, I needed to be part of a serious project to already touch all the vertices of the industry. That is why the character of Maui in Moana from Walt Disney Pictures it is more than remembered: there was nothing more to explore. But that’s how it is?

All this that he previously built throughout his career, the same one that already adds twenty years, he did ideal protagonist for Jungle cruise, film based on the popular park attraction Disney. In it we will see him interpret Captain Frank Wolff, who with his old boat will take to the Dr. Lily Houghton (Emily blunt) for a journey through the Amazon in search of a magical tree that could change the future of medicine. The actors achieve great on-screen chemistry so Jungle cruise portends as one of the next big hits of Walt Disney Pictures. Jungle cruise opens the next July 30 in cinemas and Disney + Premier Access simultaneously and we already feel it unmissable. 🙂