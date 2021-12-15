Dwayne Johnson does not give up and wants to achieve a crossover between Black Adam and Avengers

Actor Dwayne Johnson insists there be a crossover between DC and Marvel, but particularly between Black Adam and Avengers. Read all the info here!

In a recent post by Instagram, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson hinted again that he wants a crossover between DC Y Marvel. But what the star particularly wants is for there to be a crossover movie of Earth’s most powerful superhero. DC, Black Adam, and the most powerful superheroes of Marvel, avengers.

The post of Instagram It is a photo of Johnson with the actor of Shang-chi, Simu liu, film of which recently The rock celebrated when its sequel was confirmed. In the photo description, Johnson wrote: “What a way to set the bar high with Shang-chi friend! But you’re going to need a lot more than Ten rings, my friend … Let me know when you –or anyone from Marvel– want to dance with him Man In Black, Black Adam“.

This is not the first time Johnson speaks openly of his desire for a crossover between franchises. A few days ago, it was confirmed that the actor visited the set of Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverThe reason for his visit, he explained, is that the studios are close. However, rumors indicate that the actor visited the set quite often.

When it premiered Red Notice, where Johnson worked alongside the actor who plays one of the most beloved characters in Marvel, Ryan Reynolds, the latter also commented that he wants there to be a movie that brings B togetherlack Adam, Wonder Woman and Deadpool. And till Johnson stated: “Us (Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds) we can be responsible for what happens “.

Even if Johnson He’s not the only one who wants a crossover between the franchises. James gunn confirmed that he approached the heads of both studios with a proposal to unite the universes. Although he did not confirm whether they said no or yes, the director said: “Everyone is open to the possibilities, but if it is ever going to happen is something that nobody knows”.

The movie of Black adam premiered his trailer in the This year’s DC FanDome and we will see the antihero who became known in the comics of Shazam. The plot of the movie is still unknown, but it is rumored that it will have action scenes as great as the ones we saw in Avengers: Infinity War. Black Adam hits theaters on July 29, 2022.

