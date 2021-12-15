Dollar price today December 15, peso opens unchanged

Today Wednesday, December 15, 2021, the dollar is trading at $ 21.2390 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. Banxico reported that yesterday the spot interbank dollar closed at 21.2650 pesos per units. So this morning the exchange rate is stable. This Tuesday’s result represented a loss of 26.91 cents for the Mexican currency.

According to economist Gabriela Siller, the peso shows an appreciation of 0.04% or 1 cent and is trading around 21.22 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 21.1971 and a maximum of 21.2578 pesos overnight.

Siller indicates that the markets are awaiting the announcement from the Fed, which will highlight the following information: first, the rate of cut in the monthly bond purchase program will be known; in addition, the update of the growth and inflation projections and finally they will announce the expectation of an increase in the interest rate.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico: Buy $ 21.2650 – Sale: $ 21.2650

HSBC: Buy: $ 20.46 – Sale: $ 21.14

Banamex: Buy: $ 20.49 – Sale: $ 21.76

Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.59 – Sale: $ 21.49

Banorte: Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.50

Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 22.00

IXE: Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.50

Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.40

Monex: Buy: $ 20.83 – Sale: $ 21.83

Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 20.15 – Sale: $ 20.59

Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.20 – Sale: $ 20.59

Santander: Buy: $ 20.27 – Sale: $ 21.82

Exchange: Buy: $ 20.72 – Sale: $ 21.73

Banregio: Buy: $ 19.80 – Sale: $ 21.90

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 47,313.9 with a downward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 23.91 pesos, for $ 28.09 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

