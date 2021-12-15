Do you feel that they follow you from an AirTag? Check it out with these simple steps – El Sol de México

A few months ago, Apple released the AirTag, a tracking device that is placed on the user’s belongings to be able to locate them in case of loss; however, warnings about potential misuse for the device came from several fronts.

Derived from this, the apple company has just launched a application for Android devices that allows you to detect AirTags and devices compatible with Apple’s tracking technology.

➡️ Goodbye to the iPhone! Apple plans to replace it with virtual reality device

The application Tracker Detect scans the user’s environment for tracking devices, either that of the Cupertino company or some other compatible with its technology.

The application It is available from this Monday in the Play Store from Google, so that users of devices with Android operating system can download it.

How does Tracker Detect work?

Once installed, the user must enter the application to scan their surroundings and locate foreign tracking devices, considering the distance that exists between them and the original owner.

➡️ With these gloves you can already play the Metaverse, the future is today!

According to information from Apple, Tracker Detect will display the legend “Unknown AirTag” in case of being detected and will have the ability to beep for 10 minutes to locate it. Likewise, the company points out that third-party devices can be detected 15 minutes after the original owner leaves.

➡️ How to activate two-step verification in WhatsApp?

In case the tracker is from Apple, the application will give instructions for remove the battery and stop emitting the signal; However, the company warns that, if the user considers that their safety is threatened you should contact the authorities.

The development of Tracker Detect occurred after various sectors indicated that itApple’s tracking technology could be used maliciously; in the same vein, they warned that the great penetration of the company’s products turned its technology into the tracking network with the longest reach.

Experts in the field noted that iPhones had warnings about the presence of AirTags or other tracking devices, but users of other operating systems did not have tools to prevent a possible invasion of their privacy.

In addition to the development of the application, the technology giant modified the software of its devices so that they warn about its presence after a period of between eight and 24 hours of separating from its original owner.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST ⬇️

Available on: Acast, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Deezer, and Amazon Music