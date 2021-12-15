Diego Alonso will direct the Uruguay National Team

After the departure of

Oscar Washington Tabárez

, the Uruguay national team officially announced his new coach. The Charruas are looking to qualify for Qatar 2022, in a CONMEBOL Qualifying that has been closer than in other years.

At the time there was talk of Guillermo Almada, after passing through Santos. However, the Uruguayan coach left for the Pachuca and the new option arose nothing more and nothing less than the Liga BBVA MX.

Uruguay’s new coach

Through their social networks, the Uruguay national team made known that Diego Alonso he will be your new coach for next year. The former technician of Pachuca Y Striped, who won titles in the Liga BBVA MX and the CONCACAF Champions League, will be in charge of classifying the Charrúa to the next World Cup. His last team was the Inter Miami of the MLS.

The first match of Diego Alonso with Uruguay, it will be of World Cup Qualifying. The Charruas will be measured as visitors to Paraguay on January 27, 2022, while on February 1 he will debut at home when they face Venezuela.

