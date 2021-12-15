Diego Alonso, new coach of the Uruguay national team

Diego Alonso was appointed as the new coach of the Uruguayan team replacing Oscar Washington Tabárez, who was fired on November 19.

“The AUF Executive Committee (Uruguayan Soccer Association) appointed Diego Alonso like the new Technical director from Uruguay“, indicates a brief statement issued by the governing body of football of the South American country.

Alonso, born in Montevideo in 1975, began his career as a coach in 2011 directing the Beautiful view from his country, a team in which he had also started as a footballer.

Then he went through the Peñarol from Uruguay, the Paraguayans Guaraní and Olimpia, the American Inter Miami and the mexicans Pachuca Y Monterrey.

With these last two, the new Celeste coach won his only titles as a coach.

A Clausura Tournament in 2016 and one Concacaf Champions League in 2017 were the trophies he raised with the Tuzos, while with the Monterrey it also won the most important continental competition at club level in 2019.

Alonso defended the Uruguayan team in the Copa America Paraguay 1999, where the Light blue finished second after losing the Final versus Brazil by 3-0.

Now, the former striker will replace Tabárez, who was fired on November 19 after 15 years at the helm of La Celeste.

