Diagnostic method for pulmonary embolism reduces the need for imaging studies by 10%

In patients with suspected pulmonary thromboembolism and positive PERC, the use of the YEARS algorithm combined with the age-adjusted threshold of the D-dimer is not inferior as a diagnostic method, according to a study.

Selective focus of view of PMI of chest CT for diagnostic pulmonary embolism (PE) and lung cancer.

The pulmonary thromboembolism represents a significant risk to life and although an early diagnosis generally leads to a rapid recovery and a good prognosis for the patient, the optimal diagnostic strategy, because the D-dimer and the clinical manifestations have low specificity is under debate.

Also, the reduction in the use of imaging studies in the diagnosis of pulmonary thromboembolism avoid exposing patients to radiation already develop nephropathy Y allergic reactions due to the contrast medium, in addition to representing a significant decrease in spending for health centers. Therefore, specialists decided to evaluate a new diagnostic algorithm.

“The great advantage of the new algorithm is that it allowed a reduction of 10% in the application of chest imaging studies (computed tomography pulmonary angiography or ventilation / perfusion lung scan) during the diagnosis or exclusion of pulmonary thromboembolism, “comment Drs. Marcel Levi, Ph. D, and Nick van Es, Ph. D, both of the Department of Vascular Medicine at Amsterdam Cardiovascular Sciences, Amsterdam University Medical Center, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The research team’s proposal was to apply a new diagnostic method for the pulmonary thromboembolism in patients with low or intermediate subjective risk and compare it with the traditional method, which requires a D-dimer test in all patients, followed by a computed tomography pulmonary angiography to patients with levels above the threshold for their age range.

The new method includes a first subjective clinical evaluation using an unstructured estimation (Gestalt) and then a evaluation with PERC. PERC includes the criteria of age = 50, pulse = 100 / min, oxygen saturation = 9.4%, absence of unilateral leg swelling, absence of hemoptysis, absence of trauma or recent surgery, absence of history of pulmonary thromboembolism/ deep venous thrombi and lack of use of hormones.

Patients who meet both a clinical suspicion of pulmonary thromboembolism as with a score of PERC greater than zero and less than 50%, then they are evaluated by means of the YEARS algorithm, write Dr. Yonathan Freund, Ph. D., of the Emergency Department, Hôpital Pitié – Salpêtrière, Assistance Publique – Hôpitaux de Paris, in Paris, France and his co-authors.

The YEARS algorithm includes the evaluation of three clinical parameters: signs of deep vein thrombosis, hemoptysis and that the pulmonary thromboembolism be the main diagnosis.

If the patients have a YEARS score of zero, a D-dimer test considering a threshold of 1,000 ng / ml for the exclusion of pulmonary thromboembolism. On the other hand, if the YEARS score is greater than zero, the D-dimer test, but comparing an age-adjusted threshold.

Then considering the previous values, the patients that have a value of D-dimer above the threshold may undergo a chest imaging test to rule out pulmonary thromboembolism. The patients in the group that underwent this diagnostic method.

The clinical trial involved 18 emergency units in centers in France and Spain and a total of 1,414 patients were included. During the pre-protocol analysis, 1,217 patients were evaluated, among whom 100 (7.1%) cases of pulmonary thromboembolism. During the three months of follow-up of the patients, the failure rate in the diagnosis was quite low, both in the intervention group (1 patient [0,15%]), as in the control group (5 patients [0,80%]). These figures met the established non-inferiority criterion, the authors explain.

In addition, the proportion of chest imaging studies was lower in the operated group (30.4%) than in the control group (40.4%) and the length of stay in the emergency unit was shorter, by 1, 6 hours, in the operated group compared with the control group.

“The robustness of the data obtained in this trial highlights the safety of both diagnostic methods to exclude pulmonary thromboembolism without the need for imaging studies, “write the editorialists.

“Although the algorithms used in the study are not particularly complex, in a busy emergency room treating patients with a variety of conditions, the multiple steps involved in diagnosis could complicate the evaluation of suspected cases. pulmonary thromboembolism. A diagnostic sequence that requires clinical evaluation, calculation of the PERC, YEARS calculation and evaluation of D-dimer with different thresholds it may not be the most practical or easy to remember in an emergency area “, detail the editorialists.

Likewise, the clinical trial only included patients with a low or intermediate subjective risk, which explains the low prevalence of pulmonary thromboembolism detected (7%). This means that the method may not be valid for patients with a high suspicion of pulmonary thromboembolism. In addition, it should not be applied to pregnant people, critically ill patients or those using anticoagulant therapy, a fact that can easily be forgotten in routine clinical practice, where a simpler approach could be more useful.

On the other hand, although reducing the use of computed tomography is important, it is not evaluated whether, once the pulmonary thromboembolism other imaging studies were required or whether the scan itself could have yielded valuable results for other diagnoses, such as infections, pneumothorax, aortic dissection, or other heart conditions.

“Blindly applying the algorithms to all patients may be less appropriate or even undesirable in specific situations where deviating from the rules for clinical reasons is indicated,” the researchers concluded.

