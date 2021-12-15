Date and price in Spain of the book ‘The history of Marvel Studios’, the definitive review of the UCM

The definitive review of the first decade, and the first great story arc, of the Marvel Cinematic Universe finally arrives in Spain. Planeta will be in charge of bringing to our country the book ‘The history of Marvel Studios’ translated into Spanish through the Planeta Cómic seal. The publisher has exclusively confirmed to us that the launch will take place in April and will be priced at 100 euros.

‘The history of Marvel Studios’ is the first authorized and official book of the MCU told by its own protagonists and by the members of Marvel Studios. The Spanish edition will consist of two horizontal volumes on cardboard that will be collected in a case. Throughout its 512 pages we will read how ‘Iron Man’ laid in 2008 the first stone of an idea that seemed impossible to carry out and that ended up becoming the largest film franchise in history with 23 films, billions of dollars at the box office and a legion of fans around the world who have stayed true since that first movie that introduced us to Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark. ‘The history of Marvel Studios’ spans from those first moments to the premieres of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’.

Tara Bennett and Paul Terry have been in charge of narrating these ten years of history with the help of the actors, producers, executives and technical team of the films. Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, and Robert Downey Jr. collaborate with texts to pay tribute to the MCU.

The next chapter

There is no more comprehensive book on early Marvel than this one. We remember that it will go on sale in April by Planeta Cómic. The MCU has continued in film and television with the first titles of Phase 4, which began with series like ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ and films like ‘Kevin Feige’. The next title that comes to us is ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, which opens in theaters on Thursday, December 16.