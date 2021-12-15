Comet Leonard will be visible until December 19: UNAM

The Institute of Astronomy of the UNAM reported that the last chance to observe Comet Leonard will be on December 19.

Despite the fact that December 12 would be the day the comet would make its closest approach to Earth, almost 35 million kilometers from the planet, the researcher Fernando Ávila Castro reported that “the comet Leonard is heading towards Venus and is towards this point in the sky where it will be possible to see it this week at sunset ”.

“Leonard remains visible until December 19, especially in regions where there are no clouds or light pollutionIt is only necessary to look for Venus (the brightest point in the sky after the Moon) and as it moves away it is recommended to use binoculars or small telescopes ”, said the scientist.

According to the institute, “it has just passed its closest point to Earth, it has been monitored every night by experts from around the world, and it is what allows us to make a forecast of how the brightness is going.”

Avila Castro explained that Comets have large blocks of frozen ice that sublimate when approaching the Sun, generating a very bright tail, but on other occasions they have a kind of rock and dust crust that does not allow gases to escape properly, making it more “opaque”.

“In Leonard’s case, a little more is known about the proportions of ice and rock it contains. Unfortunately, it has not met expectations, the apparent brightness of the comet has stagnated and this depends on its internal composition, which is why it is so difficult to know ”, explained the researcher.

The university student emphasized that it is necessary to take advantage of this week to “hunt” the comet, because once the full moon appears it will not be possible to see it, since the satellite will overshadow it with its brightness.

He clarified that if it survives its passage through the Sun, it will be necessary to use larger instruments to observe it. Because this is Leonard’s last trip through the Solar System, and he will soon be ejected into outer space, he considered that this unique experience should be taken advantage of.

Leonard’s Pass close to Earth

Astronomers around the world took pictures of it as the comet passed close to Earth, what happened on December 12, as was the case of Arturo Renteria, in whose image it is possible to observe the trajectory of the object, which was accompanied by meteors from the Geminid meteor shower.

Ávila Castro explained that it was captured at the Tonantzintla headquarters of the UNAM Astronomical Observatory, in Puebla, with a small telescope, since this type of object does not require large instruments.

In 2020, Ávila Castro recalled, Comet Neowise passed by, which was brighter than Leonard. In that case, it exceeded expectations. The uncertainty of how these objects will behave is part of what fascinates specialists for their study.

LP