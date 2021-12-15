Christina Aguilera: 41 years in 41 gifs

If a few days ago we congratulated the princess of pop on her birthday, today is the turn of one of the infantas, possibly the most advantageous: Christina Aguilera – also known by her fans as Xtina for short.

Precocious girl

(1989)



Born on Staten Island, she spent her early years traveling with her parents. When her mother decided to get rid of her husband’s beatings, they settled in the United States. Her mother videotaped her and sent it to Searching a star -a Meteor shower American style. A week later, Christina made her debut on national television. He did not win, but seen what he saw, nor did he need to.

Disney girl

(1993-1994)



Like 97% of the divas who cut cod today, the beginnings of the American Mari Trini are also marked by the Disney label. An ad in the newspaper asked children to know how to dance and sing for an open audition to present Mickey Mouse Club. About eight thousand children showed up. The rest is history.

Although Christina did not appear on the program by herself. Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling and Keri Russell were other presenters.

Signed contract

(1998)



After a time of hiatus, Chris Montan, musical director of Disney Studios, needed a high-ranking voice for a song from the film’s soundtrack. Mulan. Xtina performed at the studios and sang Vision of love by Mariah Carey. The job was his and the test also helped him sign his first record deal with RCA.





Like a genius unleashed

(1999)



With all the pop phenomenon of the late 90s, Christina came to the fore with a first self-titled album. Thanks to a handful of more commercial pop singles she’s done thus far, Christina gave us many important moments for her career.

It earned him the Grammy for Best New Artist, unseating Britney.

Latin blood

(2000)



Proud of her Latin roots (her father is Ecuadorian), Christina released her first – and only so far – album in Spanish on September 20, 2000. The album was number 1 on the Latin Billboard for 20 weeks. A pride that seems to have faded, since since then there have been few occasions on which we have heard her sing in the language of Cervantes.

Cabaret success

(2001)



In 2001, music executive Ron Fair – the same one who recommended her to Mulan– I was working on the soundtrack of the movie Moulin rouge. The song was a cover of the Patty Labelle classic. Lady marmalade, and featured a team of four tall jabatas: rapper Lil’kim, the late Mya, Pink, and Christina, of course.

Stripped

(2002-2004)



At the end of October 2002, the diva released her most controversial and successful album to date. Stripped sold 9 million copies and won the Grammy for Best Female Performance for Beautiful.

Getting rid of his innocent image and having tasted the textile shortage in Lady marmalade, Xtina was filled with piercings and dark wicks and gave us an album full of hits like Dirty, Fighter or his already hackneyed hymn Beautiful.

In addition to offering us moments that will go down in history.

The most remembered along with Britney, as Madonna’s girlfriend at the 2003 MTV Music Awards …

… although his kiss had less impact.

Old school

(2005-2007)



In love and married in 2005, a year later she took Back to Basics. The album was released on August 15 and was number 1. A tribute album to the music of the 50s and 60s that took us back in time to a more traditional and classic style.

The Grammy fell into his hands again thanks to Ain’t No Other Man, and he went on tour around the world with a circus-style show.

With the stork on the way, she got off the stage at the fourth month of pregnancy.

Return to the future

(2008-2010)



After a compilation album commemorating his 10-year career, Keeps Getting Better (which happened without pain or glory), Christina dared with more futuristic sounds and launched Bionic in summer 2010.

The album, in which the now successful Sia collaborated – he wrote 4 songs for her – was a notable record failure. Its electronic sounds and its lyrics, lighter and more superficial than usual, did not convince the critics and the public. A shame.

It should be noted that his change of look, which came from a retro style, …

… I was too reminiscent of what was at that time one of the first stars of electronic pop, Lady Gaga.

What about Britney from Scream Scream & Shout (2013)?

The comparisons are hateful…

Life is a cabaret

(2010)



Before another musical milestone, Christina went before the cameras to play a shoulder with great artistic concerns in Burlesque.

The film, praised and criticized at the same time, was a salad of several films of the genre that we had already seen, nothing original, but the musical numbers and the impeccable voice of Christina made up for the rest.

Besides, the film was the return to the arena of a music icon, Cher. What more reasons do you want to see it?

Lotus flower

(2012)



For his latest album, LotusXtina once again made use of the pop style that gave her her first successes, but she failed again.

The album itself has a handful of forgettable songs and a few others that could have had some success, but it all takes effort and has to be promoted.

Although it seems that our diva is tired – of doing nothing – and prefers to leave success to her companions.

From this era we have to settle for a pretty colorful video, the only one he has made for this album, Your Body.

Comparing them again would be bad people, right?

The Voice

(2011-present)



Parallel to her musical career, Christina is a judge on the North American version of the program The voice since 2011, with some intermittences –pregnancy goes, pregnancy comes–.

In February 2015, he sat back in the swivel chair for his eighth season, and won a Grammy (the sixth of his career) for his collaboration with the group A Great Big World and its song Say something.

In 2015 and 2016 she will be most remembered for her television appearances –In addition to The Voice, participated in two episodes of Nashville and starred in a scandal by imitating her rival Britney Spears in The Tonight Show– and collaborations with other artists – like this medley by Into you Y Dangerous Woman with Ariana Grande– …

… than for his new songs as a soloist, for example Change, tribute to the victims of Orlando, and Telepathy, for the series The Get Down.

In 2018, Christina’s tribute to Whitney houston he revolutionized Twitter at the American Music Awards gala …



Pink’s faces and denial during her performance took center stage and were interpreted in different ways.

In June 2018, Aguilera’s seventh studio album, Liberation ...

Hey, you did a little tour and everything!

In 2019 it was announced that he began his residency in Las Vegas, Christina Aguilera: The Xperience.

Another of the diva’s great debts with her fans is the release of her second bilingual album in English and Spanish, she has been announcing it for years after the success of that hit My reflection 2000. It took so long to wait that the truth is that we had already thrown in the towel; because, the truth is that with Xtina you never know …

Well, in 2021 the bell has struck! He first released Pa ‘Mis Muchachas, his collaboration with Nathy Peluso, Becky G and Nicki Nicole. He also premiered, We are nothing, his first single from his new project, on November 18.

As if that were not enough, Xtina returns to Spain in concert, and in style, at the Mallorca Live Festival, of the June 24-36, 2022. This time will you turn to promotion?

Who knows! At the moment we can do nothing but wait, although nothing happens: it is something that Christina already has us used to.

CHIN CHIN so come on, Xtina!