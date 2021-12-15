Chris Pratt tries to reassure a dinosaur in a new photo from Jurassic World: Dominion

One of the most memorable moments in the movies of Jurassic world This is when Chris Pratt’s character tries to calm the velociraptors. But although Blue and company are not featured in this photo, a new image of Jurassic World: Dominion shows Owen, the actor’s character, in a somewhat similar dynamic.

From EW they released a new photo of Jurassic World: Dominion where Owen can be seen as he tries to calm a parasaurus in a snowy environment.

Although according to the director of Jurassic World: Dominion, Colin Trevorrow, in this movie fans will be able to see dinosaurs in different parts of the world, this scene would take place quite close to the place from where those creatures escaped at the conclusion of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

“It’s not too far from where the dinosaurs came from in the last movie,” said Trevorrow. “Parasaurs are in danger of being poached. There are a lot of shady guys who want to get hold of dinosaurs, so (Owen) is working to protect them. “

More about Jurassic World: Dominion

But obviously the character of Pratt will not be the only one in a race for dinosaurs since Clarie (Bryce Dallas Howard), Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) will also be part of this tape. All while Trevorrow emphasized that Lewis Dodgson (Campbell Scott) will be the main villain.

“(Dodgson) is the main villain in both (Michael Crichton) novels, and I think what Campbell has done with the character is just amazing.” Trevorrow pointed out. “I can’t wait for people to see it. “

The premiere of Jurassic World: Dominion It is set for June 2022.