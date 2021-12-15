Chris Hemsworth next James Bond?

In this funny advertisement you can see the Australian actor with designs to replace Daniel Craig … How about Chris Hemsworth as the next James Bond?

The ultimate workout and diet to be like Chris Hemsworth in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

Chris Hemsworth talks about his occlusive training to gain muscle.

He picks up the phone, puts on his glasses, has a beer (this time we change it for the Martini), and all with a tuxedo and a seductive pose … Is Chris Hemsworth wanting to tell us something? Maybe he’s running to be the next James Bond subliminally … And no no we are not realizing.

Even if At the moment, it just looks like an ad for the fashion brand that sponsors him. “I always get my gifts through a conveyor belt… What about you? Nothing better than to all come together and open them up to have smiles and style during this vacation period ”. As he prepares his arms for the next installment of Thor and the Hulk Hogan biopic, he could have on his hands to be the new 007 and replace Daniel Craig … Although there are almost infinite candidates for this, Henry Cavill included.

After 15 years, the Daniel Craig career (pretty good and always elegant) as james bond came to an end with his fifth film in the franchise, “No Time To Die.” Craig turned a character who, looking back at Roger Moore’s time, was a bit goofy and corny at times into something totally different (see the transformation of his body throughout the story); His 007 is not a womanizer as eager to spout lines for his potential love interests as he is to thwart the plans of his villains, but rather a badass always ready for a brutal fight scene. Craig’s bond, perhaps the best example, may be in cardiac arrest one moment and resume a game of poker right after. But now a new world opens Who will be the next james bond? (Here we make the list of the 10 most feasible 007 candidates)

While Idris Elba has long been among the favorites to replace Craig – which would make the actor the first black Bond – some voices on the internet believe that time to see a woman have the license to kill (The Rock has also applied for the role.)

In a recent interview on The Hollywood Reporter, James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli spoke about the future of the franchise following the departure of Daniel Craig, and said that any actor who takes on the role will have to stay true to his British character, but does not necessarily have to be white.

“He should be British, but British can be any [etnia o raza]“he said.” I think one of Bond’s successes is that he’s not afraid to change with the times. Sometimes he gets a little stuck in time, but the books were written in the 50s, the movies started in the 60s. I mean, the world has changed dramatically since then. We’ve had to constantly reinvent it and we’ve had the opportunity with each new actor to recalibrate the series. ” And there we continue …

