Chris Hemsworth celebrated Thor’s 10th anniversary

Ten years seems very little, but in that time many things can happen. Especially if we talk about the fast world of Hollywood. In early 2011 Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston weren’t the celebrities they are today.

Back then the actor who became famous as Thor was only known for playing Captain Kirk’s father in a scene from Star Trek. He had a couple of other movies under his arm, but it wasn’t a household name.

At that time you were more likely to know footballer Tom Huddlestone than Hiddleston. That year that was going to change for his appearance in Thor, but also in Midnight in Paris. The truth is that the MCU movie marked a before and after in the actors’ careers, but not as much as The Avengers did the following year. The Thor movies didn’t find the right way until Taika Waititi appeared.

The point is that on May 6, 2011 the first film of the Norse god was released in the United States and in Australia it was released earlier; on April 17 of that year. Hemsworth remembered that yesterday and decided to celebrate it on Instagram by sharing an old photo with the English actor, but also a screenshot of a Vulture article where they made fun that they had chosen a couple of strangers to star in the film. The article in question was published in 2009 under the title “Marvel Rolls Dice, Casts No-names for Thor”: