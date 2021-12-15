Chris Hemsworth becomes the laughing stock of the networks for his legs

Chris Hemsworth is known for being one of the actors with the best physical appearance of today, being the worthy heir to figures such as Sylvester Stallone or Arnold Schwarzenegger. Together with Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, they have become the ideal artists to play superheroes or beings of extraordinary capacities. Now, it seems that Elsa Pataky’s husband has neglected to strengthen his legs and that has made him the center of jokes on the internet.

And it is already known that social networks have the power to make anything viral, no matter how absurd. And this time it was Chris Hemsworth’s turn to be the center of the conversation after coming to light a photo in which he goes hand in hand with his son.

Chris Hemsworth playing Thor in ‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’. Third parties

The actor, who has been playing Thor for years in the films that belong to the Marvel franchise, takes great care of his image, something he must do by contract in order not to lose the muscles he needs to give life to his character.

Last Tuesday, the artist was on the set of filming Thor: Love And Thunder when they took a photo of him in the company of one of his sons. In it you can see Chris wearing a gray tank top and black shorts. The impressive triceps he sports justify his gym hours but what everyone is noticing is his legs.





And it is that Luke Hemsworth, the actor’s brother, was the one who launched a joking message that has now gone viral. “Brother, have you been skipping leg workouts again?” he wrote when he saw that his twins are not even at all in terms of muscle development.

Chris Hemsworth ignored his brother’s comment and focused on discussing the preferences of his son, who is pictured wearing a Superman cape. However, social networks have not overlooked this detail and have made the actor a laughingstock these days for his so little muscled twins.