Chivas without a technician. Edgar ‘Chore’ Mejía resigns in the Women’s

Editorial Mediotiempo

Guadalajara Jalisco / 12/14/2021 23:30:42





Chivas Femenil was left without a coach this Tuesday since, surprisingly, Edgar “Chore” Mejía resigned from office to attend to “a personal situation”, this a couple of weeks before the elimination in the Quarterfinals against the staunch sports rival, America, which would ultimately be eliminated by Tigres.

The directive of the Club Deportivo Guadalajara announced that the Chore is out after more than a year (August 2020 to date) and his replacement will be Juan Pablo Alfaro, of whom they stand out, has been part of the Women’s coaching staff for three years and they place full confidence in him for the Clausura 2022.

“Alfaro will work hand in hand with professors Héctor Noriega Palmer and Gregorio Sánchez, who will be his assistants, and together they will have the task of lead our team in search of the long-awaited second title of the Liga MX Femenil“says the statement from the Guadalajara institution.

Chore Mejía talks about ‘legal issues’ when resigning

With Mejía in command, the Female Herd finished in fourth place of the tournament with 33 points and had a home advantage for the Vuelta against the Eagles, but did not exceed zero, this after losing 2-1 in the first leg at the Azteca Stadium.

“Leading this team has been a fascinating experience and valuable growth in many aspects of my life, but due to reasons beyond the club I have made the decision to leave the institution to focus on solving a personal situation, without affecting third parties, “says the text published by the former player from Guadalajara.