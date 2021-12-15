Chivas Femenil announced its new coach after the resignation of Edgar Mejía in the last hours

Edgar mejia published a heartfelt letter on his personal Twitter account where he announced his departure from the bench of Chivas Female. The 33-year-old coach cited personal reasons when making a decision shortly after his team was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Opening 2021 of the Liga MX Women.

“I want to share with you that as of today, for personal reasons, I am ceasing to be the Technical Director of Chivas Femenil. Leading this team has been a fascinating experience and one of valuable growth in many aspects of my life, but due to reasons unrelated to the Club. (sic), I have made the decision to leave the institution to focus on solving a personal situation … “, is read in part of Mejía’s letter, where at the end it is explained that he is in divorce proceedings after 8 years of marriage and that is exactly where he wants to focus all his energies.

No time for regrets, and with a tournament Closing 2022 Just around the corner, Chivas has already taken action on the matter and they have named Mejía’s successor on the bench. Is about Juan Pablo Alfaro, who until a tournament ago served as the technical assistant of the already old Herd strategist.

“The Guadalajara Sports Club informs that Juan Pablo Alfaro, who has been part of the Chivas Femenil coaching staff for 3 tournaments, will become the Technical Director of the First Women’s Team for the 2022 Closing Tournament. Alfaro will work hand in hand with the Professors Héctor Noriega Palmer and Gregorio Sánchez, who will be his assistants “, reads the statement published by the club on its website.

Who is Juan Pablo Alfaro?

Alfaro was born in Guadalajara 42 years ago and has been linked to Chivas since its inception in the world of soccer. He made his debut with the Flock in 1999 in a match against the Monarcas Morelia, however, in a short time he passed to the Toluca before his return with the rojiblancos where he participated with the team in the 2005 Libertadores Cup. And since 2018 he has been related to the technical staff of Chivas in its different categories.