Celebrities who kissed at a concert or live performance | Famous
They have not been the only celebrities who have surprised their audience in this way. Here we review 6 other celebrities who kissed at a concert or live performance.
# 1 Britney Spears, Madonna and Christina Aguilera made history
The 2003 MTV Video Music Awards are, without a doubt, one of the most remembered awards in pop culture. On stage the artists who reigned pop at that time appeared: Britney Spears, Madonna and Christina Aguilera.
The trio sang the hits ‘Like a Virgin’ and ‘Hollywood’ to finally kiss. First, between Britney and Madonna and, later, between the latter and Christina Aguilera.
At the end of the presentation, Missy Elliot joined and imposed a more urban rhythm to the music.
# 2 Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez kissed after years apart
The salsero was recognized as ‘Person of the Year’ in that delivery and, before receiving the award, he shared a microphone with his ex-wife, who dedicated words of affection to him.
In the end, they both kissed each other on the mouth, showing that they are still very close even though they got divorced in 2011.
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony celebrated with a kiss on the mouth
# 4 Anitta and Maluma lit their fans with a kiss
It’s no secret that both singers have great chemistry and relationship, but what their fans never expected was to see them kiss live. This is what happened at a 2017 concert in Rio de Janeiro. Of course, it was just a ‘peck’ that lasted a few seconds.
# 5 Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry kissed unexpectedly at a concert
In 2014, the actress who gave life to Hannah Montana was in the middle of the Bangerz tour and, in an unforeseen moment, she got off the stage to approach one of her assistants: none other than Katy Perry.
Thus, in the middle of the song ‘Adore You’ he planted a kiss to his musical colleague, although the latter moved away shortly after.
# 6 Madonna and Drake went viral
Everything indicates that the ‘queen of pop’ does not shy away from displays of affection among her colleagues. At the 2015 edition of the Coachella music festival, Madonna turned the head of Drake, with whom she shared the stage, and planted a big kiss.
However, fans focused more on the rapper’s reaction, who seemed not to like this gesture very much.
GYF digital: Drake’s disgusted face when Madonna kissed him
# 7 Rihanna and Britney Spears kissed each other “innocently” in a live performance
At the 2011 Billboard Awards, the Barbadian native had the opportunity to sing her song ‘S & M’ live accompanied by none other than Britney Spears.
Both showed off with coordinated dance steps and voices, but the moment that stole all the attention was the end, when Rihanna planted a kiss on the cheek of the ‘pop princess’, despite the fact that, due to the hasty gesture, many believed that it had been in the mouth.