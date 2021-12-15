It was 2019 when the actress and rapper Cardi B was officially named a member of the WWE Universe. More recently it has been anticipating that she would be the host of SummerSlam 2021. In addition, Nick Khan, president and director of sales of WWE, said not long ago that they love her as they loved Bad Bunny. For now, nothing has been officially confirmed beyond that Cardi B is the interpreter of the PPV song, “Up.” But now it’s John Cena’s turn to speak up about his chances as a Superstar..

► “Cardi B would triumph in WWE”: John Cena

While recently speaking with Vice the wrestler and actor was pronounced like this about the singer and her possible future in WWE:

«Cardi B would be a fucking WWE Superstar. What I admire most about her is that she is authentically herself, through good, evil and indifference, and I think that is an admirable quality. To have enough confidence and love in yourself to be yourself in any situation, I think that is very impressive.

“She is so identifiable as Cardi B, it would be difficult for her to be anyone else. It’s not that Cardi B is going to record a track and then be a different person outside of the studio, it’s always Cardi B. Cardi, Ludacris and Tyrese could have their own entrance music«.

Again, at this time nothing indicates that Cardi B is going to enter WWE more than as a member of the WWE Universe but if Bad Bunny did it -among many other celebrities throughout history- he would not have to do so one day. Speculating, it could be thought that her participation in SummerSlam could lead to a rivalry with a female fighter for a future match. If he did, John Cena thinks he would be successful. It would be necessary to know if the rapper and actress intends to enter the string.