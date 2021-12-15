Cardi B wins a diamond record for ‘I like it’, a song in collaboration with J Balvin and Bad Bunny

Diamond blade for Cardi B

In recent hours, Cardi B announced, through her social networks, the arrival of her third diamond accreditation by the RIAA, (Recording Industry Association of America). After obtaining a diamond disc for her song ‘Bodak Yellow’ and for her collaboration with Maroon 5 on ‘Girls like you’, the North American rapper adds a third recognition for ‘I like it’, a song she performs with Bad Bunny and with him Colombian J Balvin. “Honestly, I can’t believe this is happening!”she wrote next to a screenshot of a company trill that reads ‘she likes diamonds’.

Wow, I’m so happy! My album came out in 2018 and it’s still breaking records. I have a solo diamond disc, a diamond disc in company, and now another with a collaboration with 2 people that I admire and love so much, J Balvin and Bad Bunny! I remember like it was yesterday when this song was number one and now it’s diamond. I honestly can’t believe this is happening! I am very proud to have two songs from my album in diamond. I hope I can achieve the same or even better with my next one. Thanks to everyone who has supported and loved this album “wrote the rapper, the first to achieve this feat.

The singer, who in recent days announced the arrival of her second album for the year 2022, trilled the news and received an immediate response from Balvin who, briefly, answered “love queen”. Bad Bad Bunny, for its part, and until the completion of this note, has not spoken about it.

This news comes in the middle of the launch of the deluxe version of the Colombian’s most recent album, called ‘José’, and it was confirmed that Bad Bunny became, once again, the most listened to artist in the world according to the digital reproduction platform , Spotify.

The official video for ‘I like it’ was released on May 29, 2018, accumulating more than 1,419 million visits and more than 9.6 million ‘likes’ on YouTube. By then, J Balvin was promoting the premiere of his album ‘Vibras’.

“It was incredible. The fact that all of us are Latino. She is Dominican (Cardi), he is Puerto Rican (Bad Bunny), and I am Colombian ”, Balvin commented in an interview with E! during the American Music Awards carpet. “It was an honor to represent the Latino community,” added Benito, Bad Bunny’s first name, for the same dialogue.

“It will be one of the most important moments of the night. A lot of sugar”added the Colombian singer in that talk, while referring to the classic expression of the late Celia Cruz.

In 2019, Cardi B became the Grammy winner in the category of ‘Best Rap Album’. ‘I like it’ is part of that award-winning album that she called ‘Invasion on Privacy’. Through tears, Cardi, when going on stage to receive the award, assured that this album was the conclusion of long hours of work.

“I just want to say: thanks to everyone who was involved (…) I want to thank my daughter, I don’t want to say thank you just because she is my daughter, but because when I found out I was pregnant, my album was not complete, I had three songs that of course would be there (…) we were like ‘we have to finish this album so that we can record the videos, while I’m not pregnant’ (…) they were long nights (…) I want to thank all the artists who wrote verses for my songs: J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Chance the Rapper, SZA, Kehlany, the Migos (…) thank you all “, he concluded.

