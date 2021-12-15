Cardi B congratulated Offset on his birthday with a romantic message

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • UP NEXT

    The ‘Kun’ Agüero retires in tears from the fields: “I have decided to stop playing soccer”

    01:43

  • Lele Pons and Guaynaa went to Disney for a very special reason

    01:18

  • Raphy Pina talks about the trial she faces in Puerto Rico, for alleged possession of weapons

    01:40

  • Kim Kardashian hires a pianist to wake up every December morning to Christmas carols

    01:07

  • Adamari López shares her experience in Israel as a jury in Miss Universe

    03:18

  • Daddy Yankee could be called to testify in the trial of Raphy Pina for carrying weapons

    00:45

  • Yordi Rosado and Martha Higareda talk about how their new podcast came about

    01:59

  • Gabriel Soto confirms his claim against a magazine for the use of his image

    02:22

  • This is how Vicente Fernández amassed his millionaire fortune as a singer and businessman

    01:43

  • Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez is chosen as the best boxer of the year

    01:17

  • This is the tomb where the remains of Vicente Fernández rest

    00:57

  • OJ Simpson is released after finishing the probation he has served since 2013

    01:07

  • The Library of Congress of the United States will preserve the first film about Selena Quintanilla

    00:22

  • The tender video where ‘Don Chente’ sings ‘Cute doll’ to his great-granddaughter

    00:38

  • Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina: a love that can do anything

    01:50

  • Paulina Rubio fears that the worst could happen to one of her children

    03:12

  • In the place where ‘Don Chente’ was presented for the first time, some did not imagine that it would become a legend

    01:47

  • In video: Vicente Fernández’s remains are already resting in their last resting place

    01:31

  • Natti Natasha: her partner faces terrible accusations from the FBI

    02:04

  • Natti Natasha’s partner would be against the wall and they could take him away from her

    00:30

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker