Cardi B congratulated Offset on his birthday with a romantic message
IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
-
UP NEXT
The ‘Kun’ Agüero retires in tears from the fields: “I have decided to stop playing soccer”
01:43
-
Lele Pons and Guaynaa went to Disney for a very special reason
01:18
-
Raphy Pina talks about the trial she faces in Puerto Rico, for alleged possession of weapons
01:40
-
Kim Kardashian hires a pianist to wake up every December morning to Christmas carols
01:07
-
Adamari López shares her experience in Israel as a jury in Miss Universe
03:18
-
Daddy Yankee could be called to testify in the trial of Raphy Pina for carrying weapons
00:45
-
Yordi Rosado and Martha Higareda talk about how their new podcast came about
01:59
-
Gabriel Soto confirms his claim against a magazine for the use of his image
02:22
-
This is how Vicente Fernández amassed his millionaire fortune as a singer and businessman
01:43
-
Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez is chosen as the best boxer of the year
01:17
-
This is the tomb where the remains of Vicente Fernández rest
00:57
-
OJ Simpson is released after finishing the probation he has served since 2013
01:07
-
The Library of Congress of the United States will preserve the first film about Selena Quintanilla
00:22
-
The tender video where ‘Don Chente’ sings ‘Cute doll’ to his great-granddaughter
00:38
-
Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina: a love that can do anything
01:50
-
Paulina Rubio fears that the worst could happen to one of her children
03:12
-
In the place where ‘Don Chente’ was presented for the first time, some did not imagine that it would become a legend
01:47
-
In video: Vicente Fernández’s remains are already resting in their last resting place
01:31
-
Natti Natasha: her partner faces terrible accusations from the FBI
02:04
-
Natti Natasha’s partner would be against the wall and they could take him away from her
00:30
-
UP NEXT
The ‘Kun’ Agüero retires in tears from the fields: “I have decided to stop playing soccer”
01:43
-
Lele Pons and Guaynaa went to Disney for a very special reason
01:18
-
Raphy Pina talks about the trial she faces in Puerto Rico, for alleged possession of weapons
01:40
-
Kim Kardashian hires a pianist to wake up every December morning to Christmas carols
01:07
-
Adamari López shares her experience in Israel as a jury in Miss Universe
03:18
-
Daddy Yankee could be called to testify in the trial of Raphy Pina for carrying weapons
00:45
-
Yordi Rosado and Martha Higareda talk about how their new podcast came about
01:59
-
Gabriel Soto confirms his claim against a magazine for the use of his image
02:22
-
This is how Vicente Fernández amassed his millionaire fortune as a singer and businessman
01:43
-
Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez is chosen as the best boxer of the year
01:17
-
This is the tomb where the remains of Vicente Fernández rest
00:57
-
OJ Simpson is released after finishing the probation he has served since 2013
01:07
-
The Library of Congress of the United States will preserve the first film about Selena Quintanilla
00:22
-
The tender video where ‘Don Chente’ sings ‘Cute doll’ to his great-granddaughter
00:38
-
Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina: a love that can do anything
01:50
-
Paulina Rubio fears that the worst could happen to one of her children
03:12
-
In the place where ‘Don Chente’ was presented for the first time, some did not imagine that it would become a legend
01:47
-
In video: Vicente Fernández’s remains are already resting in their last resting place
01:31
-
Natti Natasha: her partner faces terrible accusations from the FBI
02:04
-
Natti Natasha’s partner would be against the wall and they could take him away from her
00:30