Captivate Tom Holland and Zendaya

LOS ANGELES.— One of the couples of the year is undoubtedly the one made up of the protagonists of “Spiderman: No Way Home” Tom Holland and Zendaya who recently made their relationship official.

The actor has shown his deep love for Zendaya repeatedly and it was the day before yesterday, during the world premiere of “Spiderman” that Tom Holland stopped an interview to see his girlfriend walk the carpet.

The entire cast (or almost all) was present at the world premiere of the new superhero movie where there was a total party to see the most anticipated movie of the year that, by the way, obtained a perfect critical rating.

Tom Holland was giving an interview for Entertainment Tonight talking about how much it means to him to be Spiderman, remembering all the passages he has traveled thanks to this character.

“I am very excited and impressed by the entire journey from when I was chosen to play the character until now that we are in promotion,” Tom said during the interview.

Cause euphoria

But before the actor could answer any more questions, he was stopped in his tracks by the arrival of his girlfriend Zendaya, who was greeted by euphoric screams from fans.

“Zendaya just arrived,” Tom said, stopping the interview to try and get a better look. “That sounds like Zendaya just showed up.”

Tom couldn’t help staring in amazement at the young actress as she walked in.

After the romantic moment, the actor resumed the interview as a professional to later pose with his partner before the cameras of the photographers.

Tom Holland was 19 years old when he first appeared as the superhero and became the greatest benchmark of his generation.

He now holds the keys to the Marvel world, although the question is: do you still want them? “This is going to sound like a complete lie, but I swear it’s true,” says the young actor.

“Since I was selected for Spiderman I have not been able to take a break,” explains the British actor.

So he’s taking a break between promoting the film, to enjoy himself.

“I find myself calling my father (Dominic, comedian and writer) for things he should know how to do. ‘Dad, how do you put the washing machine on?’

More activities

The next few months promise to be hectic even for Tom’s pace. In addition to “Spiderman: no way home,” which he himself has described as “the most ambitious superhero movie ever made.”

Then, in February, he plays “Uncharted,” a snappy Indiana Jones adaptation of the hit PlayStation franchise.

Expectations for “Spiderman: No Road Home” are even higher. For several tapes, Marvel has placed Tom Holland at the center.

“He has taken the position that Robert Downey Jr. held in Marvel, which is the favorite character and, in a way, the soul of the universe,” says Joe Russo, who, along with his brother Anthony, has directed the young actor in four installments, including “Avengers: Endgame.”

As if that weren’t enough, “No Road Home” will mark the collision between the increasingly intricate Marvel Cinematic Universe and Sony’s equally convoluted Spider-Verse (which currently comprises Tom Hardy’s “Venom” feature films, plus of the imminent “Morbius and Kraven the Hunter”), planting the seed from which will emerge years of sequels, miniseries and other content designed to generate subscribers.

Started dancing

To understand how Tom Holland has become an action hero capable of connecting so many films, the simplest thing is to start with the ballet.

He grew up in Kingston Upon Thames, an exclusive South London borough. There, at age 9, in a dance class, she caught the eye of a West End choreographer, who suggested she audition for the musical Billy Elliot.

Holland practiced ballet for two years to prepare for the role.

Take a look

Arachnid loves

In recent years, several romances have emerged during the filming of films starring Spiderman. First it was Tobey McGuire and Kristen Dunst, who were in a relationship in 2001. Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone were dating in 2011, and now, Tom Holland and Zendaya, two of the spoiled actors.